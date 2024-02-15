 Sharing private information with Google Gemini AI? Beware! Know why you must not | Tech News
Home Tech News Sharing private information with Google Gemini AI? Beware! Know why you must not

Sharing private information with Google Gemini AI? Beware! Know why you must not

Google Gemini AI app offers a smart AI experience, but its latest privacy warning reveals lingering concerns about data user confidentiality and data retention.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 15 2024, 16:30 IST
Gemini AI
Google urges caution with Gemini AI, its new app, as privacy concerns rise. (Bloomberg)
Gemini AI
Google urges caution with Gemini AI, its new app, as privacy concerns rise. (Bloomberg)

Google has recently issued a privacy update for Gemini AI, cautioning users about what they share with the app as well as the retention of conversations and related data. Notably, it will retain user data for up to three years, even if it has been deleted. The Gemini Apps Privacy Hub outlines the specifics of this policy, emphasising the separation of reviewed or annotated conversations and their detachment from Google Accounts.

When interacting with Gemin AI app, users contribute private information, which Google utilises for product improvement and machine learning advancements: Conversations, Location, Feedback and Usage information.

Of particular concern is the collection of conversations, prompting users to question who has access to this sensitive data. Google addresses this by affirming a commitment to privacy, assuring users that personal information is not sold to any third parties. To strike a balance between privacy and improvement, Google anonymises a subset of conversations using automated tools to eliminate user-identifying details. However, that still does not mean anyone should share their sensitive private data with Gemini Ai.

Cautionary Note: Watch What You Share in Conversations

Within the section titled "Your data and Gemini Apps," users are advised not to disclose confidential information or data they wouldn't want reviewers or Google to leverage for product enhancement. Furthermore, the privacy notice explicitly states:

"Gemini Apps conversations that have been reviewed by human reviewers are not deleted when you delete your Gemini Apps activity because they are kept separately and are not connected to your Google Account. Instead, they are retained for up to three years."

Three Year Data Retention

The three-year retention period raises concerns about the longevity of users' conversations within the Gemini ecosystem. Even when Gemini Apps Activity is turned off, Google specifies that conversations will persist with the user account for up to 72 hours. This duration facilitates service provision and feedback processing, with the assurance that such activity will not be visible in the Gemini Apps Activity log.

In light of these considerations, users are urged to exercise caution and refrain from sharing confidential information within Gemini conversations, being mindful that data retention extends beyond the deletion of app activity. Understanding the implications of Gemini's privacy policy is crucial for users who prioritise safeguarding their personal information in the digital realm.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Feb, 16:08 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release date could pushed back, leaks suggest; Know when it could come out
Hasbro
Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far
GTA 6
GTA 6 release prediction: Analysts say debut in fiscal 2026 - Rockstar Games strategy unveiled
GTA 6
Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy
Grand theft auto
GTA 4 and GTA 5 coming to Netflix Games? Huge expansion on cards for Take-Two Interactive

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets