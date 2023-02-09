    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Space Startups Are Trying to Make Money Going to the Moon

    Space Startups Are Trying to Make Money Going to the Moon

    Startup Companies, along with NASA and SpaceX, want to build businesses on the moon— but first they need to get there

    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Feb 09 2023, 08:24 IST
    Lunar facts: Get up close and personal with our Moon
    NASA
    1/7 Earth's Moon is the only place where humans have set foot outside earth. Up close, it is the brightest and the largest object in our night sky. If a single green pea is set next to a US nickel then you will have an idea about the size of the moon. (REUTERS)
    Moon
    2/7 The moon is moderating earth's wobble around its axis.  Which results in the earth having a stable climate. Tides are also created because of the moon. It even sets a rhythm that has guided humans for many years. (NASA)
    image caption
    3/7 According to one theory, Moon was formed after a collision of Mars type of body with Earth. Earth's moon is the fifth largest planet among more than 200 planets orbiting in the solar system. It is also the earth's natural satellite. (AP)
    image caption
    4/7 It was not known to people that other moons also existed until Galileo Galilei discovered four moons orbiting Jupiter in 1610. (AFP)
    Moon
    5/7 Moon is currently being explored by three robotic spacecraft. One is the Lunar Reconnaissance orbiter other one is the Armetis spacecraft. More than a hundred robotic spacecraft have been launched to explore the moon. (Reuters)
    Moon
    6/7 It goes around the earth at a distance of about 239000 miles. The earth and moon are so tidally locked and in sync that we only see one side of the moon. Humans didn't see the lunar far side until a Soviet spacecraft flew past in  1959. (AFP)
    image caption
    7/7 The moon's surface is hard and rocky. And its whole surface has holes because of asteroid comets and collisions with other heavenly bodies. Moon has a thin and very weak atmosphere. One cannot breathe there. (AP)
    Spacecraft to Moon
    View all Images
    With multiple startups planning their maiden Moon landing this year, how prepared are they for the lunar journey? (Representative Photo) (Getty Images via AFP)

    For years, NASA has been planting the seeds of what it hopes will one day sprout into a full-fledged lunar economy. In the future, private companies could ferry people and cargo to and from the moon, creating a base to conduct science and, eventually, mine resources and even lunar ice as an ingredient to make rocket propellant. It's a grand vision that could start to take shape this year and eventually lead to a marketplace in which companies could use the lunar environment to turn a profit as they do now with orbiting satellites.

    Much will have to go right for that future to coalesce over the next decade or so, starting with making trips to and from the moon as routine as satellite launches. For now, the lunar economy consists mainly of money from NASA contracts, and it will probably stay that way well into the decade. If a self-sustaining lunar economy is to emerge, private companies will have to find ways to do business on the moon that doesn't rely on government money.

    “The first barrier is: can they get there?” said Chad Anderson, managing partner at venture-investing firm Space Capital. “Then it's: can they get there routinely and reliably?”

    In November, the agency launched the first of several missions to the moon in its Artemis program, sending a spacecraft to lunar orbit and returning back to Earth, a precursor for landing people back on the lunar surface for the first time in more than half a century. But this time around, NASA plans to stay for the long haul. The agency is turning to the private sector for help, with the goal of fostering a potential commercial marketplace at the same time.

    The agency's first step has been awarding development contracts to commercial space companies to design and launch spacecraft that can ferry payloads and eventually people to the lunar surface. This year three private companies are vying to be the first to land a vehicle intact on the moon. But a smooth landing would be just a tiny step in the right direction. Sustaining equipment in the lunar environment poses major technical challenges, given its average distance from Earth — nearly 240,00 miles (382,500 kilometers) and temperatures that can range from 250 degrees Fahrenheit (121 Celsius) to -208 degrees (-133 Celsius). And transportation to and from the moon is, in the best scenario, decades away from becoming affordable and routine.

    “I'm bullish that we'll get there,” said Lori Garver, the former deputy administrator for NASA. “I'm cautious about the timing.”

    For the last decade, the space industry's biggest investments have been much closer to home. Some 99 percent of investment in space over that time, or about $272 billion, has gone toward satellites and the rockets that carry them to Earth orbit. The fledgling lunar market is part of a broader category of emerging market investments, Anderson said, which includes satellite servicing and space habitats. Altogether these markets made up just $3.3 billion of space investment in the last decade.

    “It's much higher risk. There's risk squared, or even risk cubed. You're investing in something but it's depending on something else being developed at the same time,” Anderson said. “You're assuming ecosystem risk.”

    NASA's return to the moon, started under Donald Trump's administration and continued under President Joe Biden, has been the catalyst to make that risk taking palatable for some. “When you declare the moon of strategic interest, that means the government is going to spend money on the moon,” said Steve Altemus, president and CEO of Houston-based space startup Intuitive Machines.

    The biggest prize went to SpaceX in April 2021, when NASA awarded the company a $2.9 billion contract to develop its massive Starship spacecraft into a lander that can carry people to and from the lunar surface.

    Less high profile has been a program to help cultivate a fleet of smaller robotic spacecraft for transporting payloads and cargo to the moon. The CLPS program, which stands for Commercial Lunar Payload Services, helps companies fund development of these robotic landers. The idea is that NASA will eventually become a customer, buying space on these spacecraft once they're complete, which the companies could then use to earn additional revenue by carrying cargo for other paying customers. In 2019, NASA awarded the first round of multi-million dollar CLPS contracts to three companies, two of which, Intuitive Machines and Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic Technology, are still vying for the moon.

    Intuitive Machines and Astrobotic plan to land on the moon sometime this year. Intuitive Machines plans to land on the south pole of the moon in late June after launching on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, while Astrobotic is targeting the largest dark spot on the nearside of the moon called Oceanus Procellarum. Astrobotic's ride will be the debut launch of the Vulcan rocket from the United Launch Alliance.

    They're also racing a competitor: A Japanese company, Ispace Inc., has already launched a craft which is on its way to the moon in the hopes of becoming the first private company to land a vehicle intact on the surface. (An Israeli nonprofit, SpaceIL, had designs to land on the moon in 2019, but its craft came in too fast and crashed on the surface.)

    Intuitive Machines says it will turn a profit on its first flights, in part by selling space on its lander to customers other than NASA, including Columbia Sportswear and Lone Star Data Holdings, Inc., according to Altemus. Astrobotic is also carrying non-NASA payloads. Its customers include Carnegie Mellon University and the German Aerospace Center. Some customers want to test out various cargo in the harsh lunar environment.

    “We can evolve from NASA being the primary customer of activities, with helping establish a lunar economy, to being one of many,” said Jim Reuter, NASA's associate administrator for the Space Technology Mission Directorate.

    This strategy — companies getting help from NASA but having their own skin in the game — has been used in the past when the space agency has hoped to foster innovation in a new area of space, whether for satellite launches or sending astronauts and paying customers to low-Earth orbit.

    “Always in new markets, the government leads the way,” Anderson said. “This was the case in the space economy at large 12 years ago, before SpaceX.”

    As NASA moves forward with its Artemis program, the space agency says it is going to need a range of lunar services, everything from power generation, cargo transport, communications, and more. The hope is private companies will step up to bid on that work. But eventually, NASA doesn't want to be the only one paying for goods and services on the moon. And once regular and more affordable trips to the moon could be secured, new opportunities might emerge.

    One potential source of future business could focus on exploiting the moon's natural resources, primarily lunar ice that is thought to be trapped in permanently shadowed regions of the moon's south pole. NASA and others have proposed using this ice for providing water for a habitat or turning it into rocket fuel for spacecraft.

    Lunar ice may not be the only prize. Reuter cited the potential for extracting oxygen from the soil, as well as metals and metallic minerals that can be used to manufacture infrastructure for a lunar base and other purposes. “What we try to do is establish an environment where we can be a customer for that and that we can draw from them and be a kind of a co-developer, if you will,” Reuter said.

    New markets, as yet unimagined, could arise in the years that follow, said Mike Gold, an executive at startup Redwire Space and a former associate administrator for space policy at NASA.

    “The greatest commercial activity” on the moon, Gold said, “is likely one that we're not even contemplating right now.”

    But will selling space on a lunar lander be enough to sustain a company in the long term? It's possible this all could be the beginning of a thriving commercial marketplace. It's also possible that NASA may have to serve as the primary customer for the foreseeable future. If that happens, Anderson argues a lunar marketplace won't ever become fully commercial, but rather something akin to a massive defense program mostly reliant on government contracts, like the aircraft carrier market.

    So while there's plenty of promise for both lunar landers and with larger vehicles like SpaceX's Starship, the lunar economy will remain only a flight of fancy until a craft actually touches down. Even then, it will be a long time before anyone makes money on the moon.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 09 Feb, 08:22 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know
    iPhone
    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble
    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way