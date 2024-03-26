Spotify introduces video-based e-learning courses in the UK with premium subscription

Popular music streaming platform Spotify has now entered the e-learning race by introducing video-based courses. The company is reported to have partnered with several educational platforms to provide users with full learning courses. Currently, the feature is rolling out in the UK alongside the music and podcast tab. The video courses may come under Spotify's premium plan. Therefore, users may have to opt for its monthly subscription plan to complete their desired course or purchase it directly. Know about Spotify's new move to join the e-learning race.

Spotify to provide video-based courses in the UK

According to an Android Police report, Spotify has integrated video courses across several topics of creativity. The company has partnered with BBC Maestro, Skillshare, and Thinkific to provide video-based learning courses to the app users. The course topic will include music creation, creativity, business, and much more such topic. As part of the new initiative, Spotify will provide two videos of the course for free. However, to watch the entire course, users will have to buy their premium subscription. Currently, the feature is only available in the UK.

Spotify also highlighted that it is experimenting with the feature to understand user's demands and expand accordingly. Spotify users in the UK can access the courses via the app as well as the web browser. These courses can be bought directly from Spotify. Still, the company did not specify if they would include any discount or offer from the real courses available on the partnered platforms.

In recent months, Spotify has been experimenting with several new features with podcasts being their integral focus. Now, the integration of video-based courses could be clearer, however, the company is always on the lookout for tools and resources to provide the music creators on the platform. Therefore, providing customers with music creation may attract the audience and they may be able to improve their earnings within Spotify. Those who are interested can visit the Spotify website to explore the courses currently available on the platform in the UK.

