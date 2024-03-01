 Spotify unveils innovative 'Song Psychic' feature for musical fortune telling | Tech News
Spotify unveils innovative 'Song Psychic' feature for musical fortune telling

Spotify introduces ‘Song Psychic’, a playful feature predicting life's queries through music. Explore destinies, discover tunes, and share your musical fortune on social media.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 01 2024, 13:54 IST
Spotify introduces 'Song Psychic,' a fun feature predicting life's answers through music. (Spotify)
Spotify introduces 'Song Psychic,' a fun feature predicting life's answers through music. (Spotify)

In a playful and imaginative fusion of technology and music, Spotify has introduced its latest feature, Song Psychic, promising users a delightful way to explore their destinies through song recommendations. This whimsical addition to the music streaming giant's repertoire not only enhances user engagement but also opens new avenues for creative interaction within the realm of music.

Song Psychic is not just another feature; it's a unique experience that invites users to seek answers to life's questions through the lens of music. To dive into this musical soothsaying adventure, simply visit spotify.com/songpsychic on your mobile device or scan the QR code found on the Song Psychic website,

Unlike conventional fortune-telling methods, Song Psychic offers a structured yet entertaining approach. Users can choose from nine distinct topics including School, Style, Lunch, Love, Career, Myself, My Future, Friends & Family, and Life's Greatest Mysteries. Once a topic is selected, users can pose their burning questions, choosing from a range of pre-populated queries such as "Should I go on this date?" or "What should I have for lunch?," according to the blog post (via Techcrunch)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to unlock the mystical melodies of Song Psychic:

1. Head to spotify.com/songpsychic on your mobile device.

2. Choose your topic or let Song Psychic intuitively pick one for you.

3. Ask your question, selecting from an array of pre-populated queries.

4. Anticipate your musical revelation as Song Psychic curates the perfect song to answer your question.

5. Immerse yourself in the chosen song on Spotify, ask another question, and share your newfound musical fortune on social media.

The engagement with Song Psychic has been remarkable, with Spotify revealing that users worldwide have crafted nearly 250,000 "psychic-related playlists" on the platform. Unveiling the top six songs from these playlists, it's evident that users are embracing the mystical side of musical exploration:

1. "Rhiannon" by Fleetwood Mac

2. "telepatía" by Kali Uchis

3. "Stargirl Interlude" by The Weeknd, Lana Del Rey

4. "Cosmic Love" by Florence + The Machine

5. "Space Song" by Beach House

6. "Crystal" by Stevie Nicks

As technology continues to intertwine with the world of music, Spotify's Song Psychic serves as a testament to the evolving landscape of music streaming, offering users a delightful and unconventional way to connect with their favourite tunes while unravelling the mysteries of their own lives.

First Published Date: 01 Mar, 13:54 IST
