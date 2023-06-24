Home Tech News Spyware alert! Have iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch? Update your device NOW!

Spyware alert! Have iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch? Update your device NOW!

A dangerous spyware is affecting several Apple devices! Cybersecurity researchers are saying users must update their iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch as soon as possible.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 24 2023, 16:15 IST
Why you should pick iPhone 14 Pro Max over other Apple iPhones
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1/6 As most Apple fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of the iPhone 15, there are those who want to go for the earlier models like the one from the iPhone 13 series or the iPhone 14 lineup. If you are confused which iPhone model you should opt for, then one of the best models of the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be the best choice- budget permitting. Here is why. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Though the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a bit pricey, it can be currently purchased at a discounted rate of Rs. 127999 (128GB) on Flipkart. The iPhone 14  Pro Max comes in four colour options- Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple. Less with exchange deal and bank offers. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max gets a 6.7 inch super retina XDR display with pro motion technology. It also supports Always-On display and dynamic island. Also, the  devices support emergency SOS and come with crash detection. (HT Tech)
iPhone
4/6 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max houses a triple rear camera setup- 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP. along with a front camera of 12 MP. Notably on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models come with a 48MP camera. (AFP)
image caption
5/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max runs on A16 Bionic chipset compared to that A15 Bionic chipset or older chipset in other iPhone models. It is also splash, water and dust resistant and gets a IP68 rating (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529). (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
6/6 As can be seen, the difference is very much there. However, which one you want to opt for depends entirely on your budget and your requirement. Notably, it is always better to go for the newest model because it will get Apple support for a longer period. (AFP)
Apple products
View all Images
Apple users may be under threat from this dangerous spyware. (Unsplash)

Scary spyware is attacking Apple products and putting users at risk. According to Kaspersky, spyware has been discovered on iPhones owned by employees in its Moscow office as well as in other countries. They exploit iMessage zero-click vulnerabilities and take advantage of iOS bugs.

How does it work? A report by Kaspersky suggested that after acquiring root privileges on the targeted iPhone or iOS devices by exploiting a kernel vulnerability, the attackers install an implant named TriangleDB. This implant works in the device's memory, ensuring that all evidence of its presence is erased when rebooted. Resultantly, if the victim restarts their device, the attackers must reinfect it by sending an iMessage containing a malicious attachment, initiating the entire exploitation process once more. However, if no reboot takes place, the implant self-uninstalls after 30 days, unless the attackers extend this timeframe.

Who are in danger

A report by BleepingComputer shared the list of Apple products that were affected by the zero-day vulnerability. Check here:

  • iPhones: iPhone 8 and later iPhone models, iPhone 6s (all models), iPhone 7 (all models), iPhone SE (1st generation),
  • iPads: all models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air 3rd Gen and later, iPad 5th Gen and later, iPad mini 5th Gen and later, iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation).
  • iPod: iPod touch (7th generation)
  • Macs: Macs that are running on macOS Big Sur, Monterey, and Ventura
  • Apple Watch: Apple Watch Series 4 and later, Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, Series 7, and SE

Should you worry?

On June 22, Apple released updates for CVE-2023-32434 (Kernel) and CVE-2023-32435 (WebKit) in-the-wild zero-days in the iOS Triangulation attacks, Boris Larin, a Kaspersky researcher informed.

Hence, you should update your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch to get rid of any spyware on your device.

New threat ahead!

Meanwhile, America's cyber defense agency, CISA incorporated an additional vulnerability into its roster of known exploited vulnerabilities (KEV). This newly identified flaw is a critical pre-authentication command injection bug (CVE-2023-27992) capable of enabling unauthenticated attackers to execute operating system commands on Network-Attached Storage (NAS) devices that are exposed to the Internet and remain unpatched, the report explained.

Following this recent update, federal agencies have been directed to safeguard sensitive devices against the newly identified vulnerabilities before June 14th, 2023.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jun, 16:15 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets