Home Tech News Stay alert! Android malware can steal bank details on your phone; protect yourself this way

Stay alert! Android malware can steal bank details on your phone; protect yourself this way

Android banking malware called MMRat can unlock your smartphone and steal your mobile data including your banking details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 31 2023, 19:22 IST
Know how to stay safe from this dangerous Android malware.
Know how to stay safe from this dangerous Android malware. (HT_PRINT)
Know how to stay safe from this dangerous Android malware.
Know how to stay safe from this dangerous Android malware. (HT_PRINT)

In the advanced digital age where business is booming and the general population increasingly relying on the internet and AI tools, there are some people who are abusing the technology to steal money and data. Every now and then we hear stories about scams being spread by malicious software through various apps. One of these was found recently. Experts have exposed a dangerous banking malware called MMRat, which is undetectable and even manages to evade antivirus scanning software. Know how it works.

MMRAT malware

According to a report by Tom's Guide, in June, Trend Micro discovered Android malware, which could not be detected even by VirusTotal and other virus-scanning software. This malware captures the access of an Android device through malicious apps or URLs and steals all the mobile data and wipes the user's bank account. When malware is installed through manipulative means, it initiates a communication channel with a command and control (C&C) server to get access to the mobile.

When the hacker notices the mobile device is not being used, MMRat takes advantage of Android's Accessibility Service to unlock the device and collect all the mobile data such as banking details, messages and even the smallest of information such as battery percentage, contacts, images, etc.

Trend Micro reports that the malware is functional in Southeast Asia and only targets Android smartphone users. The MMRAT captures mobile data with the help of a custom Protobuf protocol. The protocol makes the data extraction easy. This new data-stealing feature is not commonly found in other Android trojans.

How to stay protected from Android malware

  1. Google advises that when downloading any app from its App Store, make sure to turn on the Google Play Protect, which can scan the app for malware.

2. Always keep your Android device updated and install every security update.

3. Remove any apps from your device which are not being used frequently or are from untrustworthy sources.

4. Do a Google security checkup at http://myaccount.google.com/security-checkup

5. Do not download apps online from any unknown website as APK files.

6. Use antivirus software and scan your device from time to time.

Over and above this, a user must never download any app in a hurry. Always do the due diligence to find out who is behind the app. If there is any uncertainty about it, do not download at all. Ultimately, the responsibility of verifying an app is that of the user.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Aug, 19:21 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets