Surprise! iOS 16.4.1 update released with bug fixes and more for iPhones

Apple on Friday, April 7 released the iOS 16.4.1 with bug fixes and security updates. The iPhone maker also released iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1. Now, the iPhone, iPad, and Mac users should install the latest update as soon as they can as it will improve the functioning of their devices. "Keeping your software up to date is one of the most important things you can do to maintain your Apple product's security," Apple's Support page stated.

According to the Apple Security Support documents for iOS and macOS, the new software includes fixes for two separate vulnerabilities- namely IOSurfaceAccelerator and WebKit. The IOSurfaceAccelerator could allow an app to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges and Apple has addressed an out-of-bounds write issue with improved input validation.

While, the WebKit could allow maliciously crafted web content to execute code. Apple has fixed this issue with improved memory management. Notably, for both the flaws, Apple says it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

How to install iOS 16.4.1 update

In order to update your iPhone to the latest iOS 16.4.1, you need to back up your device using iCloud or your computer and then plug your device into power and connect to the internet with Wi-Fi. Now, you need to go to Settings, click on General and then tap Software Update. If you see more than one software update option available, choose the one that you want to install. Lastly, tap Install Now or download the update (whichever options appear on your iPhone's screen).

Who can install or update their iPhone to iOS 16.4.1

According to Apple's Support page, iPhone 8 and later iPhones can update their devices to iOS 16.4.1.

Apple stops signing in to iOS 16.3.1

According to a report by 9to5Mac, after the release of iOS 16.4 and 16.4.1, Apple has stopped signing for iOS 16.3.1. "While you can't easily revert to iOS 16.3.1, you still have a chance to downgrade from iOS 16.4.1 or iOS 16.4 to iOS 15. That's because Apple is still providing security updates to users running iOS 15.7.4. Those who want to downgrade an iPhone or iPad must do so using a Mac or PC," the report added.