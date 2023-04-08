Home Tech News Surprise! iOS 16.4.1 update released with bug fixes and more for iPhones

Surprise! iOS 16.4.1 update released with bug fixes and more for iPhones

Apple has released the iOS 16.4.1 update for iPhone 8 and all the iPhones that have come thereafter including iPhone 14 series. Here is how you can install the update.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 08 2023, 13:44 IST
Sports live to screen recording, here is what iOS 16.5 first public beta focuses on
iOS 16
1/5 iOS 16.4 update has been released for the iPhone users, and now Apple has started focusing on the next update- iOS 16.5. The company has even rolled out the first public beta of iOS 16.5 for testers. "Apple today (March 30) seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test out the software head of its official launch. The public betas come two days after Apple provided the betas to developers," a report by MacRumors stated. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 In order to test the iOS 16.5 update, people who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can go to the Settings of their phone. Then click on General, select Software Update. Meanwhile, here is what the iOS 16.5 will bring to your iPhone. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 My Sports tab in Apple News: It seems like with iOS 16.5 Beta 1, a new Sports tab can be found at the bottom of the screen which will let users keep up to date with the news and performance of their preferred sports teams. (Unsplash)
iOS 16.5
4/5 Screen recording by Siri: According to 9to5Mac, this update is expected to allow Siri to start screen recording without any manual intervention. All you need to do is simply say "Hey Siri, start screen recording", and it will start capturing what's on your screen. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
5/5 Sports multi-view on Apple TV: The iOS 16.5 Beta 1 can allow users to stream up to four different sports simultaneously, giving users an opportunity to catch all the action live. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
View all Images
iOS 16.4.1 update has been released with two main bug fixes. (Unsplash)

Apple on Friday, April 7 released the iOS 16.4.1 with bug fixes and security updates. The iPhone maker also released iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1. Now, the iPhone, iPad, and Mac users should install the latest update as soon as they can as it will improve the functioning of their devices. "Keeping your software up to date is one of the most important things you can do to maintain your Apple product's security," Apple's Support page stated.

According to the Apple Security Support documents for iOS and macOS, the new software includes fixes for two separate vulnerabilities- namely IOSurfaceAccelerator and WebKit. The IOSurfaceAccelerator could allow an app to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges and Apple has addressed an out-of-bounds write issue with improved input validation.

While, the WebKit could allow maliciously crafted web content to execute code. Apple has fixed this issue with improved memory management. Notably, for both the flaws, Apple says it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

How to install iOS 16.4.1 update

In order to update your iPhone to the latest iOS 16.4.1, you need to back up your device using iCloud or your computer and then plug your device into power and connect to the internet with Wi-Fi. Now, you need to go to Settings, click on General and then tap Software Update. If you see more than one software update option available, choose the one that you want to install. Lastly, tap Install Now or download the update (whichever options appear on your iPhone's screen).

Who can install or update their iPhone to iOS 16.4.1

According to Apple's Support page, iPhone 8 and later iPhones can update their devices to iOS 16.4.1.

Apple stops signing in to iOS 16.3.1

According to a report by 9to5Mac, after the release of iOS 16.4 and 16.4.1, Apple has stopped signing for iOS 16.3.1. "While you can't easily revert to iOS 16.3.1, you still have a chance to downgrade from iOS 16.4.1 or iOS 16.4 to iOS 15. That's because Apple is still providing security updates to users running iOS 15.7.4. Those who want to downgrade an iPhone or iPad must do so using a Mac or PC," the report added.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 13:43 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets