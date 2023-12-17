Icon
Home Tech News Tang Xiao'ou, AI scientist, founder of China's SenseTime suddenly dies due to illness

Tang Xiao'ou, AI scientist, founder of China's SenseTime suddenly dies due to illness

The founder of leading Chinese AI firm SenseTime and an influential computer scientist has suddenly passed away, the company said in a statement Saturday.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Dec 17 2023, 06:52 IST
Icon
China turns space sentry! To carry out asteroid deflection test
Tang Xiao'ou,
1/5 The Chinese National Space Administration will research the means of planetary defense systems that are capable of deflecting asteroids off their course, according to a statement given by Wu Yanhua, deputy director of the China National Space Administration to China Central Television. (Pixabay)
Tang Xiao'ou,
2/5 According to spacenews.com, this planetary defense system test will be done using a kinetic impactor to deflect asteroids. Along with planetary defense systems, China is also looking to establish an early warning system. (Pixabay)
Tang Xiao'ou,
3/5 The CNSA has also planned a mission to observe any potentially harmful near-Earth objects. The mission is set to launch at the end of the 14th 5-year plan period in around 2025 or 2026, according to Wu Yanhua. (AFP)
Tang Xiao'ou,
4/5 According to spacenews.com, China is also developing a simultaneous asteroid sample return and comet rendezvous mission which is all set to launch before 2025. (NASA)
Tang Xiao'ou,
5/5 China is not the first country to work on planetary defense systems. NASA, in November 2021, had launched its Double Asteroid Redirection Test. Its mission is to collide with Dimorphos, a minor-planet moon orbiting near Earth asteroid system Didymos, in September this year. (Pixabay)
Tang Xiao'ou,
icon View all Images
Tang, an alumnus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and former professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong who founded SenseTime in 2014, was in his mid-fifties. (REUTERS)

The founder of leading Chinese AI firm SenseTime and an influential computer scientist has suddenly passed away, the company said in a statement Saturday. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce to everyone the sorrowful news: Our beloved founder... Tang Xiao'ou, due to illness that could not be treated, left us forever at 23:45 on December 15, 2023," SenseTime said in an online post.

Tang, an alumnus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and former professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong who founded SenseTime in 2014, was in his mid-fifties.

The specific cause of the renowned computer scientist's death was not stated.

SenseTime was placed on a US trade blacklist in 2019, accused of being an arm of China's "military-industrial complex" over the use of its technology in mass surveillance in the western region of Xinjiang.

In December 2021, the firm's initial public offering in Hong Kong was delayed after it came under new restrictions by the US for related accusations, although it successfully listed on the exchange before the year ended.

SenseTime hailed Tang in its Saturday statement as "an outstanding representative in (China's) AI field", calling him "knowledgeable, rigorous in scholarship, truth-seeking and pragmatic".

"The company mission he formulated, to 'insist on originality and let AI lead human progress' will inspire all SenseTime people," the firm said.

Tang had extensive experience in American academia, earning a PhD from MIT in 1996 after completing an MSc at the University of Rochester in 1991.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Dec, 06:52 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPad
iPhone tips: A step-by-step guide to mirror your handset or iPad on Mac or PC
Character.ai
Talk to celebrities via AI chatbot! Know how to create your own character on Character.ai
Google Pixel 8
Send your health information automatically on Android while calling 911 during an emergency; know how
AirTag
Are you being tracked? Find out if an Apple AirTag is tracking you on iPhone
Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Activision to pay about $50 mn to settle lawsuit that spurred takeover by Microsoft: report
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, California in pact to end workplace harassment suit
China
China's video games market recovers in 2023, domestic sales surpass $42.6 billion
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer: Did it give away the Grand Theft Auto 6 prologue mission? Check details
Destiny 2
Epic Games Store free game giveaway is LIVE! Grab Destiny 2: Legacy Collection now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon