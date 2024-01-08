Icon
Home Tech News Telecom dept extends M2M, WPAN, WLAN registration to all entities; can register via SaralSanchar portal

Telecom dept extends M2M, WPAN, WLAN registration to all entities; can register via SaralSanchar portal

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has extended Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Wireless Personal Area Network as also Wireless Local Area Network (WPAN/WLAN) registration to all entities engaged in such businesses.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Jan 08 2024, 06:49 IST
Icon
Mangalyaan-2 mission: India’s next step towards Mars
Telecom dept
1/6 It has been 9 years since the Mangalyaan-1 mission entered the orbit of the Red Planet and ISRO is now preparing to launch the Mangalyaan-2 mission. (Pixabay)
Telecom dept
2/6  The Mars Orbiter Mission-2 will consist of four payloads that aim to study interplanetary dust, the Martian atmosphere, and the environment of Mars. The first Mars mission carried 5 scientific payloads. (NASA)
image caption
3/6  Mangalyaan-2 or MOM-2 mission’s scientific payloads consist of a Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), a Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, an Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), and a Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX). (NASA)
image caption
4/6 The MODEX payload scientists study the origin, abundance, distribution, and flux at high altitudes on Mars. The RO experiment is under development which will help to measure neutral and electron density profiles. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/6  According to the documents accessed by HT, “ There are no measurements of Interplanetary Dust Particles (IDPs) at Mars. The instrument can detect particles of size from a few hundred nm to few µm, traveling at hypervelocity (> 1 km/s). The outcomes can help explain the dust flux at Mars, whether there is any ring (as hypothesized) around Mars and also confirm whether the dust is interplanetary or coming from Phobos or Deimos (the two moons of Mars).  (Unsplash)
image caption
6/6  ISRO is also developing an EIS to characterize solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles in the Martian environment. The LPEX payload will help to measure the electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field wave which will enable scientists to understand the plasma environment on the Martian surface. (Unsplash)
Telecom dept
icon View all Images
DoT has said that non-compliance may lead to withdrawal or disconnection of telecom resources obtained from the authorised telecom licensees. (Pixabay)

 The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has extended Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Wireless Personal Area Network as also Wireless Local Area Network (WPAN/WLAN) registration to all entities engaged in such businesses.

DoT has said that non-compliance may lead to withdrawal or disconnection of telecom resources obtained from the authorised telecom licensees.

Accordingly, it said, all business entities (companies, government departments, organisations, partnership firms, LLPs, institutions, undertakings, proprietorship firms, societies and trusts) engaged in M2M service provisioning and WPAN/WLAN connectivity provisioning are advised to register with DoT "through a simple and transparent online process" via SaralSanchar portal.

Announcing that Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Wireless Personal Area Network/Wireless Local Area Network (WPAN/WLAN) registration has been extended to all entities engaged in the said businesses, DoT in a release said entities include businesses, government departments and partnerships.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

The decision has been taken to extend the scope of the registration in order to proliferate the standard-based and secure M2M/IoT ecosystem, the release said.

This also addresses the concerns of M2M service providers and WPAN/WLAN connectivity providers for M2M services, related to interface with telecom service providers, KYC, security, encryption and other aspects, it noted.

"The DoT is committed to ensure building a secure and innovative M2M/IoT (Internet of Things) landscape," the release said.

The National Digital Communication Policy aims at creating a robust digital communication infrastructure, enable next generation technologies and ensure a holistic and harmonised approach for harnessing emerging technologies such as M2M/loT.

"After considering the recommendations of TRAI on "Spectrum, Roaming and Quality of service (QoS) related requirements in M2M Communications" and views of M2M industry stakeholders, the government has decided to issue the guidelines for 'Registration process of M2M Service Providers (M2MSP) and WPAN/WLAN Connectivity Providers for M2M Services'," it added.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jan, 06:48 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
GTA 6
GTA 6: Rockstar Games poised to revolutionise online gaming with official role-playing servers
Tetris
This gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' falling-block video game Tetris
Xbox Game Pass
GTA 5 to bid farewell to Xbox Game Pass! Departure date confirmed; Check now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon