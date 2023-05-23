These are the top 5 fastest Supercomputers in the world; Check out the list

The Top500 Project, an organization that lists the most powerful and fastest supercomputers in the world, has come up with its list for June 2023. The project was started in 1993 and it publishes an updated list of the supercomputers twice a year. The biggest revelation to come from the first update of the year is that the Frontier system remains the only true exascale machine with an HPL score of 1.194 Exaflop/s.

For the unaware, High-Performance Linpack (HPL) score is a measure of a system's floating-point computing power. Floating-point operations are mathematical operations that involve real numbers, such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. These are measured in FLOP/s (floating-point operations per second). So, the Frontier system is the only one which is capable of doing more than one quintillion floating-point operations per second with 1.194 Exaflop/s. Now, with the basics out of the way, let us see how the top 5 fastest supercomputers fared in the rankings of Top500.

Top 5 fastest supercomputers in the world

1. At the first position is the Frontier system which is kept at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the USA. With 8,699,904 cores, the computer clocked a Rmax PFlops of 1,194, which is more than double of the system which came in second. The system consumes a power of 22,703 kW to run.

2. The second position has been taken by Supercomputer Fugaku which has been kept at the RIKEN Center for Computational Science in Japan. With 7,630,848 cores, it was able to clock a Rmax PFlops of 442.01. It held the top position from June 2020 to November 2021, but was dethroned by Frontier in the next list.

3. Lumi gets the third position. The supercomputer is kept at EuroHPC/CSC in Finland. The system entered the list for the first time in June 2022 and directly made its place in the third slot, which it has still managed to hold on to. It has managed to secure an HPL score of 309.1 Pflops.

4. The fourth position has been taken by Leonardo and is kept at EuroHPC/CINECA in Italy. It reached the fourth position six months ago after receiving an upgrade and now boasts of an HPL score of 239 Pflops.

5. Summit, an IBM Power System, has been placed in the fifth position. It is also placed at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the USA. With 2,414,592 cores, it has registered an HPL score of 148.60 PFlops.