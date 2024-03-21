Threads rolls out Trending Topics feature, bringing popular discussions to your fingertips

Meta's text-based social media app, Threads, is stepping up its game by introducing a new feature that brings it closer in functionality to X (formerly Twitter). Starting March 19, users in the US now have access to trending topics within the Threads app, similar to the trending tab on X. With the rollout of this feature, Threads aims to compete against the likes of X and Bluesky Social in the race to become the top microblogging platform.

Trending Topics feature on Threads

Users can now explore trending topics in the "Trending Now" section of the Threads app, accessible from both the Search tab and the For You page. While the feature is currently limited to displaying five trending topics, it provides users with a more dynamic and real-time browsing experience, reported androidcentral.

Limited, But Promising

Although Threads' trending topics feature is still in its early stages and lacks the categorization found on X, it represents a step forward in content discovery within the app. Mark Zuckerberg described Trending Now as a means to stay informed about popular discussions happening on Threads.

Meta began testing the Trending Now section over a month ago, initially with a small group of U.S. users. Now widely available across the country, Meta has yet to announce plans for expanding the feature to more regions and languages.

Threads was initially launched last year as a basic text-based social media platform to attract users migrating from X. With features like hashtags and now trending topics, Meta aims to improve Threads' functionality and appeal to a broader audience.

Closing the Gap with X

By incorporating trending topics, Threads hopes to become a more reliable source for following breaking news and trending discussions, a domain where X still holds a dominant position. While Threads is making strides, it remains to be seen how users will respond to this latest addition.

For users in the US, the Trending Topics feature on Threads is now live, offering an enhanced browsing experience and deeper engagement with trending discussions.