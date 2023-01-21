Thunivu OTT release date: Watch this Ajith starrer online from February 10

The heist thriller film named Thunivu, starring Ajith Kumar, is expected to make its OTT release on February 10. Check details here.

People who fail to watch a film in theaters eagerly wait for its OTT release. One of the most awaited movies on an OTT platform is actor Ajith starrer Thunivu. The film was released for big screen audiences on January 11, 2023, and can still be watched by visiting your nearby theaters. However, there are a lot of people who are waiting for Thunivu to make its OTT debut.

Notably, Thunivu has been doing extremely well at the box office. Directed by H Vinoth, Thunivu is an action packed film and is getting positive response and reviews since its release. Wondering when you will be able to watch the action thriller online? Well, according to reports, the operations for the film's OTT release have begun, and the film will reportedly start streaming online from February 10, 2023.

Though the expected Thunivu OTT release date is February 10, the platform on which it will be streamed is not yet known. According to a report by ETimes, Thunivu will not be streaming on the digital platform where Ajith's last two films are available.

Thunivu is H Vinoth-directed heist thriller, starring Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Samuthirakani, and GM Sundar. The film has been produced by Boney Kapoor. It can be known that Thunivu marks the third collaboration of director H Vinoth, Ajith Kumar and producer Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, according to a report by ANI.

Ajith was last seen in an action thriller film Valimai which received mixed responses from the audience. He will be seen soon in director Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film. Meanwhile, producer Boney Kapoor's next production, a period sports entertainer film 'Maidaan' stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The release date of the film is still awaited.