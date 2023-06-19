Home Tech News Top 5 AI tools that every content creator must have to succeed

Top 5 AI tools that every content creator must have to succeed

If you're seeking an AI content creation tool that meets all your requirements, enhances speed and efficiency, and maintains top-notch quality, then this is just what you were looking for.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 19 2023, 14:43 IST
AI tools
View all Images
Top five AI tools that every content creator should consider incorporating into their toolkit. (Pexels)

In the digital age, content creators face the challenge of producing high-quality, engaging content that resonates with their audience. Fortunately, artificial intelligence (AI) tools have emerged as invaluable aids, empowering content creators to streamline their workflow and enhance their creative output. Here, we present the top five AI tools that every content creator should consider incorporating into their toolkit.

1. Jasper

Jasper is a top AI content generator for businesses, specialising in blog content. It offers a range of content creation options for marketing, including social media posts, articles, emails, and ads. With features like Boss Mode for long-form content generation, Jasper supports over 29 languages. However, human oversight is recommended, particularly for longer content. Additional features include Jasper Chat, AI Art for visuals, and integration with SurferSEO for keyword optimization.

2. Copy.ai

Copy.ai is a popular AI writing tool known for its freestyle capabilities. It stands out by allowing users to provide clear context, such as main points and brand guidelines. Copy.ai excels at generating personalised sales copy, cold outreach emails, blog posts, and social media content. It also features an interactive AI chatbot called Chat by Copy.ai for content research and creation. Additionally, the platform offers pre-built prompts for obtaining standard outputs from the AI content generator.

3. Canva

Canva is a highly popular no-code graphic design platform that incorporates AI image generation capabilities. With Canva's AI text-to-image generator, users can easily create custom images using simple text prompts for their designs. The platform offers various styles like watercolour, colour pencil, neon, retro wave, and more. Users can also define the aspect ratio to seamlessly integrate AI-generated images into their designs. Additionally, Canva provides a powerful photo editor for enhancing images, applying effects, and adding captions, stickers, and more.

4. Murf

Murf is a leading AI voice generation platform that excels in creating human-like voice overs for videos. It is commonly used for e-learning videos, explainer videos, and more. Simply input your voiceover script, select your desired voice and accent, and render the video. Murf allows customization of AI voice overs with pauses, enunciations, and emphasis to enhance their naturalness. Additionally, you can incorporate music, stock images, and videos into your content. Murf supports multiple languages and offers a voice changer feature to transform home recordings into professional AI voiceovers.

5. Podcastle

Podcastle is an AI-powered platform designed for converting written content, such as blog posts and articles, into engaging podcasts, audiobooks, and more. With high-quality audio and video recording capabilities, it offers features like auto-levelling and AI-driven noise cancellation to enhance the audio experience. Additionally, Podcastle supports audio transcription, converting speech or audio into text, and text-to-speech conversion. Similar to Murf, this platform also allows users to create a digital copy of their voice using AI technology.

In short, In the ever-growing need for top-notch content, integrating AI tools into the creation process is vital for staying ahead. These five AI tools empower content creators to streamline their work, boost productivity, and produce exceptional content. From enhancing writing skills to creating captivating visuals and podcasts, AI tools are the key to success in content creation.

First Published Date: 19 Jun, 14:43 IST
