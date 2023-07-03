Home Tech News Travelxp and Haptik launch new Instagram Chatbot for travelers

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 13:37 IST
Although travelling on vacations gives a lot of relief, it also comes with various stresses and strains such as arranging accommodation and hotels. To reduce this problem, many companies are working to provide travellers a much more enjoyable and personalized experience.

Travelxp, World's leading source of travel and lifestyle content, has partnered with Haptik, a conversational commerce platform, to introduce an innovative solution for the travellers worries regarding their trips.

Instagram plays an important role in people's choice of travel destinations and the duration of their trips. The social media's visual nature, hashtags, and explore options not only inspire wanderlust in travellers but also allow brands like AllAboutStays to reach aspiring travellers, collect leads, drive conversions, and re-engage with customers. Targeting such audiences, AllAboutStays now reaches over 3 million users every month, and stands at a follower number of almost 50,000.

The Travelxp Instagram chatbot, available 24/7, responds to travellers' queries in real-time not just this the also provides invaluable assistance with travel planning, accommodation options, budgeting advice, and more. With an impressive end-to-end conversation rate of 90% and a bot-break percentage of just 5 percent.

This feature not only enhances lead qualification but also enables travellers to make quicker decisions, resulting in increased conversions and user engagement with the bot. Currently the chatbot has successfully generated more than 1500 leads every month.

Aakrit Vaish, CEO at Haptik said, "Our chatbot solution on Instagram will help travelers discover and plan their trips with ease, delivering customized recommendations and real-time responses."

While with the success, the company also had a hard time with the use of Instagram-specific language by users interacting with the bot, such as “PP”, “Is it Pet Friendly” to indicate pricing inquiries. To address this, the team implemented an FAQ node specifically catering to this issue and seamlessly redirects users to the main flow that generates an inquiry.

Sharath Mohanan, Growth Head at Travelxp said, "With its personalized recommendations, lightning-fast responses, and an exhilarating user experience, we have unleashed a powerful resource that fuels the wanderlust of travelers, igniting their passion to explore the world like never before!"

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 13:37 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets