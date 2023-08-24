Tune in! Just hum and YouTube will now find your song! Check out this new feature

YouTube is trying something really cool on Android phones. You know how you sometimes have a song stuck in your head, but you don't know what it's called? Well, YouTube is testing a way for you to find that song by humming, singing, or even just recording a bit of it.

How It Works

If you are one of the lucky people who get to try this feature, you can switch from regular voice search to this new song search option on the YouTube app. Then, you just hum, sing, or record a part of the song for at least three seconds. YouTube's smart tech will figure out which song it is and show you videos of that song on YouTube. You might see the official music video, or other people's videos with that song in it.

Right now, during the testing phase, only a few Android users can try it out. But if it works well, they might let everyone use it. This could be super helpful because lots of people go to YouTube to find songs they like.

This idea might sound familiar to some of you. In 2020, Google (which is YouTube's parent company) did something similar. They made it so you could find songs by humming, whistling, or singing into the Google app, the Google Search widget, or Google Assistant. But there's a small difference: Google's may asks you to hum for a bit longer, like 10-15 seconds, to find the song.

Both YouTube and Google use smart computer tech to do this. They listen to your humming or singing and match it with the song's special melody. So, it's kind of like magic.

YouTube's AI Adventures

YouTube is not just about music, though. They're also using fancy computer stuff to make video summaries with AI. These summaries give you a quick peek at what a video is about, so you can decide if you want to watch it. But don't worry, they're not replacing the info from video creators. It's just an extra feature.

YouTube keeps coming up with new things to make your experience better. With this new song search and other cool tricks, they're making sure you have a great time using their app.