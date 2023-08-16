Home Tech News WhatsApp stickers set to get AI boost

WhatsApp stickers set to get AI boost

WhatsApp messaging app is testing a new feature that will let users create and share AI stickers.

By: HT TECH
Aug 16 2023, 10:24 IST
The new WhatsApp beta update is all about AI-generated stickers.
The new WhatsApp beta update is all about AI-generated stickers. (Unsplash)

Meta-owned messaging app Whatsapp is rolling out a new beta update that features AI-generated stickers. The new feature by the company is now in the beta testing phase and, as such, is available to only a few users to test its capabilities and find out if there are any bugs or glitches. The feature enables users to create stickers through text-based descriptions. AI-generated stickers can come as a game-changer for the app as it will empower users enormously as they will be able to create unique, tailor-made, stickers. Let's explore what's the new WhatsApp stickers update is about.

New WhatsApp update

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is rolling out a new beta update that will enable the use and creation of AI-generated stickers. The report shared a screenshot of how to generate an AI sticker. It showed a different “create” button in the sticker tab. The user will be asked to enter a description for the sticker. WhatsApp will then provide a collection of AI-generated stickers depending on the description provided, and the user may select which sticker to share.

Android Police reports that the company did not disclose which generative AI model is being used for the new feature. The report added that secured technology is being used by Meta, but it did not specify which one to support the AI sticker feature. The Verge report says that the feature will work like Midjoureny or OpenAI's DALL-E models where users create personalized images.

Additionally, the app will also report if harmful or inappropriate AI-generated stickers are being created. However, what action would be taken was not specified. WABetaInfo also reports that users will be able to see if the sticker is generated by Meta AI technology and that means there will be some watermark present in the sticker.

It is being said the company is bringing the update to enhance user experience and improve personalization through AI stickers that will be able to express users' clear emotions, expressions or interests.

Note that the feature is under beta testing phase and is available for limited users only. We hope that the company will soon share more about the feature and what Meta technology is used that supports the AI sticker feature in the app.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 10:24 IST
