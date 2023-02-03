WhatsApp working on ability to create calling shortcuts! Check details

How often do you use the calling feature of WhatsApp? In order to make a WhatsApp call you need to open the individual chat with whom you want to connect and then click on the phone icon available at the top right corner. Alternatively, you can also open WhatsApp, then tap the calls tab and new call. Find the contact you want to voice call, then tap Voice call. However, if the process seems lengthy to you, then here is something you need to know. WhatsApp is working on the ability to create calling shortcuts, for a future update.

Informing about the same, WABetaInfo said, 'WhatsApp is rolling out a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.23.3.15. What's new in this update? WhatsApp is working on the ability to create calling shortcuts, for a future update of the app!" After the update, WhatsApp users will be able to create a calling shortcut by tapping the contact cell within the list of their contacts. Once the new calling shortcut will be created, it will automatically be added to the home screen of your device.

Sharing a screenshot of the update, WABetaInfo said, "As you can see in this screenshot, it will be possible to create a calling shortcut by tapping the contact cell within the list of your contacts, in a future update of the app. After creating a new calling shortcut, it will automatically be added to the home screen of your device. This feature will help users save some time and make the calling process definitely faster, in particular for those people who frequently make calls to the same person and do not want to go through the process of opening the app and searching for the contact every time."

Notably, the ability to create calling shortcuts is currently under development and it will be released in a future update of the app.