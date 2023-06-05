Home Tech News Apple WWDC 2023 keynote start time, schedule, expectations – all queries answered

Apple WWDC 2023 keynote start time, schedule, expectations – all queries answered

If you are eager to catch the live action and want to know when does WWDC start, then read all about it here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 05 2023, 16:54 IST
WWDC 2023: 15-inch MacBook Air coming! Wonder tech or not? Check likely specs
1/6 According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, WWDC 2023 could see the launch of a new 15-inch MacBook Air, alongside other launches. This means that Apple could announce a 15-inch addition to its range of one of its best-selling laptops this year. (Unsplash)
2/6 The 15-inch MacBook Air will join the MacBook lineup and will be placed between the 13.6-inch MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. According to Gurman, the new MacBook Air could have the same internals as the 13-inch version, apart from a bigger 15.2-inch display. Disappointed?  (Unsplash)
3/6 The new MacBook Air is expected to get the Apple M2 chip under the hood, instead of the M3 chip, which Apple could be keeping reserved for next year’s MacBooks, as per the reports. Therefore, it is not likely to get the M3 chipset for now. Definitely a bummer! (Unsplash)
4/6 That the gadget is actually coming is clear from the fact that, apart from Gurman, several other Apple analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young have also hinted about the MacBook Air launch. (HT Tech)
Apple MacBook Air with M2
5/6 Moreover, the 15-inch MacBook Air could get a 1080p webcam, improved speakers, MagSafe charging, and a function key row. It could give consumers an option for a larger but more affordable MacBook for those who prefer a bigger display but cannot afford the pricey MacBook Pro. Finally, some relief! (Apple)
6/6 It should be noted that all the details about the rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air are based on unofficial reports, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt. Only the official announcement from Apple will reveal actual details about the device, which is expected to at the WWDC 2023 starting from June 5. (HT Tech)
Apple WWDC 2023 event details, time, and schedule – check it all out here. (Apple)

As we are nearing the highly-anticipated WWDC 2023 event, the excitement to experience Apple's latest technology, both hardware and software, is reaching new heights. Leaks and rumours are covering almost all necessary details of the possible announcements and launches. From iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10 to tvOS 17 – all of these software announcements are expected today. Talking about the hardware launches, Apple is expected to unveil Mac Pro M2 Ultra, Mac Studio, and a 15-inch MacBook Air. Of course, the long-awaited AR/VR Reality Pro headset is no more a secret and it too will debut today! But when does WWDC start? Here are all your questions answered.

When is WWDC 2023?

Apple WWDC 2023 is scheduled to begin today, June 5, and will last till June 9, 2023. It will be held at Apple Park, which is the corporate headquarters, in Cupertino, California.

When will WWDC 2023 start?

The event will kickstart with the Apple Keynote on June 5 at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST).

The event will commence with a keynote presentation, which is expected to be helmed by Apple CEO Tim Cook. This is where the Apple CEO is expected to unveil major software products like iOS 17, watchOS 10, iPadOs 17, and more as well as introduce new hardware products.

Apple WWDC 2023 schedule

After the keynote, the Apple event will feature the Platforms State of the Union at 1:30 pm PDT (June 6, 2 am IST), providing developers with a comprehensive overview of the latest technologies and updates.

Following that, at 6:30 pm PDT (June 6 at 7 am IST), the Apple Design Awards will recognize and celebrate the artistic creativity and technical excellence within the Apple community.

Apple WWDC 2023 online live stream

Apple will livestream WWDC 2023 on its YouTube channel, providing tech enthusiasts with the opportunity to watch the event via Apple's official website using Safari or Chrome browsers. Moreover, you can access the livestream in the 'Watch Now' section of the Apple TV app, which is available on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs. Additionally, those using Windows laptops can also tune in through the Microsoft Edge browser.

It must be noted that only the Keynote event of WWDC 2023 will be live-streamed online for everyone. The rest of the conference requires you to register and purchase tickets.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 16:54 IST
