Apple WWDC 2023 keynote start time, schedule, expectations – all queries answered

As we are nearing the highly-anticipated WWDC 2023 event, the excitement to experience Apple's latest technology, both hardware and software, is reaching new heights. Leaks and rumours are covering almost all necessary details of the possible announcements and launches. From iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10 to tvOS 17 – all of these software announcements are expected today. Talking about the hardware launches, Apple is expected to unveil Mac Pro M2 Ultra, Mac Studio, and a 15-inch MacBook Air. Of course, the long-awaited AR/VR Reality Pro headset is no more a secret and it too will debut today! But when does WWDC start? Here are all your questions answered.

When is WWDC 2023?

Apple WWDC 2023 is scheduled to begin today, June 5, and will last till June 9, 2023. It will be held at Apple Park, which is the corporate headquarters, in Cupertino, California.

When will WWDC 2023 start?

The event will kickstart with the Apple Keynote on June 5 at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST).

The event will commence with a keynote presentation, which is expected to be helmed by Apple CEO Tim Cook. This is where the Apple CEO is expected to unveil major software products like iOS 17, watchOS 10, iPadOs 17, and more as well as introduce new hardware products.

Apple WWDC 2023 schedule

After the keynote, the Apple event will feature the Platforms State of the Union at 1:30 pm PDT (June 6, 2 am IST), providing developers with a comprehensive overview of the latest technologies and updates.

Following that, at 6:30 pm PDT (June 6 at 7 am IST), the Apple Design Awards will recognize and celebrate the artistic creativity and technical excellence within the Apple community.

Apple WWDC 2023 online live stream

Apple will livestream WWDC 2023 on its YouTube channel, providing tech enthusiasts with the opportunity to watch the event via Apple's official website using Safari or Chrome browsers. Moreover, you can access the livestream in the 'Watch Now' section of the Apple TV app, which is available on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs. Additionally, those using Windows laptops can also tune in through the Microsoft Edge browser.

It must be noted that only the Keynote event of WWDC 2023 will be live-streamed online for everyone. The rest of the conference requires you to register and purchase tickets.