Icon
Home Tech News Why Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover may not come back from dead as ISRO tries to revive Moon mission

Why Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover may not come back from dead as ISRO tries to revive Moon mission

ISRO faces an uphill battle to reawaken Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover on the Moon, amid challenging lunar conditions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 23 2023, 13:15 IST
Icon
ISRO
Know all about ISRO's desperate bid to revive Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the Moon. (ISRO/X)
ISRO
Know all about ISRO's desperate bid to revive Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the Moon. (ISRO/X)

In a bid to revive the Chandrayaan-3 mission on the lunar surface, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is facing a daunting challenge as they attempt to reestablish communication with the dormant Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover. Despite their best efforts, no signals have been received from the lunar duo, leaving ISRO in a race against time to awaken these vital components of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on the Moon.

ISRO's determined efforts to contact the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover to assess their operational status have, so far, yielded no results. In a recent statement, ISRO reaffirmed their commitment to continuing their relentless pursuit of reestablishing contact with these lunar explorers, PTI reported.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission had successfully landed both the Vikram Lander and the Pragyan Rover on the Moon's surface on August 23. Their landing site, known as the 'Shiv Shakti Point,' promised to be a hub of scientific discovery.

Lunar Challenges and the 14-Day Lifespan

However, the moon's extreme environmental conditions posed a formidable challenge. As Suvendu Patnayak, a former deputy director of the Pathani Samanta Planetarium in Bhubaneswar, explained, the lunar nighttime temperatures plummet to a bone-chilling -250 degrees, rendering electronic components vulnerable. The Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover were designed to function optimally for just 14 days on the lunar surface, operating exclusively during the moon's daytime when sunlight was available.

Why Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover may not wake up

The reason has to do with the harsh weather conditions on the Moon, especially the extreme cold that sensitive electronic components on these machines cannot tolerate. "It is very difficult for a few electronic components to work in such a huge range of temperatures. So, it was expected it would not work after 14 days," Patnayak stated. Nevertheless, a glimmer of hope remains within the scientific community, with some experts expressing optimism that these lunar explorers may spring back to life.

As ISRO anxiously awaits any signs of life from its lunar explorers, the world watches with bated breath, hoping that these efforts to resurrect the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover will defy the odds and offer fresh insights into the mysteries of the moon.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Sep, 13:15 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
GTA
Waiting for GTA 6? Play GTA trilogy for FREE while you wait! Know how to get it online
GTA
GTA 6: Big upgrade could be coming to Police AI and Wanted system; Know what’s changing
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update: Release time, new features, more
GTA 6
GTA 6: Nefarious things players can do to earn money in Grand Theft Auto 6
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon