With India vs Australia T20 match on, JioCinema hit by outage; furious fans take to X

Reliance Jio's streaming platform JioCinema has suffered an outage for many users. The issue occurred as the platform was live-streaming the India vs Australia 1st T20 match. Some users reported that the match hit a viewership of 8 crores, and soon after the platform began glitching for many users. Mobile users were repeatedly getting a message that asked them to update the app to view content, even when their apps were updated. On the website, users found the platform to be lagging and videos being unable to play. The issue is only affecting some users, and others have reported that they're able to watch content on the platform normally.

According to Downdetector, the online outage monitor, Jio services are suffering some issues, including JioCinema. The issue was first reported at 8:15 PM IST on November 23, and as of writing this, it is still ongoing. It is unclear if the issue is regional or is affecting users across the globe.

JioCinema suffers an outage amid India vs Australia T20 match

While many users reported that they faced an issue accessing the platform, most received a message that said “Oops! Failed to play content”. The issue occurred after the India vs Australia match registered a total viewership of 8 crore. JioCinema is the official broadcaster of the ongoing T20 series.

The high viewership for the match could be due to it being live-streamed for free. Some reports suggest the issue could be server-related but the company has not revealed any reasons officially.

Many users took to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about the outage. Many even took the opportunity to post hilarious memes.

One user posted, “Is this a proper broadcast?? #JioCinema not at all able to watch the match properly”. Another wrote, “Very Pathetic Service by #JioCinema #INDvsAUS @JioCinema please resolve this. Always buffering or asking to update how to Update if it is already Updated JioCinema”.

Another user reacted, “Wanted to watch the game, and instead got a quick how to update lesson. even though my app's already updated”.