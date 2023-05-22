WWDC 2023: Did Apple secretly file 'xrProOS' trademarks for rumoured VR/AR headset?

That Apple is secretive about everything it does is no secret at all! It has successfully imposed a massive blackout on all news about its products and it manages to surprise everyone on the launch day itself. Same applies to its latest rumoured headset. Apple has reportedly submitted trademark applications for 'xrProOS', possibly indicating the name of the software for its anticipated virtual reality and augmented reality (VR-AR) headset. The trademarks were filed by a Delaware-based shell company, Deep Dive LLC, in several countries worldwide. In Jamaica, the first trademark application for xrProOS was filed on April 27, a usual practice for Apple due to the country's lack of a searchable online trademark database, enabling the company to maintain secrecy before official announcements, according to MacRumors report.

While it is highly likely that Apple is behind these filings, the purpose or nature of xrProOS remains unclear. Speculation suggests that xrOS could be the name of the software, supported by reports from reliable sources such as Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. The term "xrProOS" also implies the potential existence of a non-Pro version, labelled simply as "xrOS."

Previous trademark filings have hinted at possible names for the headset itself. These include "Reality Pro," "Reality One," "Reality Processor," "Optica," and "Deep Screen." Yes, kind of tacky.

It is plausible that xrProOS is related to one of these names, potentially representing a professional version of the software. Alternatively, Apple may be just trying to throw off all the inquisitive eyes from itself onto something else. In fact, Apple may well not release anything specifically called xrProOS.

The true nature of xrProOS and its relation to the headset will likely be revealed during Apple's WWDC keynote on June 5.