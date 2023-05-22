Home Tech News WWDC 2023: Did Apple secretly file 'xrProOS' trademarks for rumoured VR/AR headset?

WWDC 2023: Did Apple secretly file 'xrProOS' trademarks for rumoured VR/AR headset?

Only a few weeks before Apple WWDC 2023, it appears that Apple is covertly applying for trademarks connected to its rumoured, but much anticipated, AR/VR headset.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 22 2023, 20:41 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 event: iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air and more set to launch soon
WWDC event
1/5 iOS 17: One of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to stuff your iPhones with new features. From a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music, and much more -- iPhone fans have a lot of expectations from iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 15-inch MacBook Air: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a larger MacBook Air can be launched at the event. The device is expected to feature a 15.5-inch display and will be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.  (HT Tech)
VR
3/5 Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to rumours, the headset is expected to come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras to map the environment and monitor facial expressions, gesture-based control methods, and more. (Representative) (AFP)
image caption
4/5 watchOS 10: Not just iPhones, but Apple Watch users are expected to get the watchOS 10 announcement. It may come with some important features such as a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen, and more. (HT Tech)
WWDC
5/5 Other software updates: Moreover, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be introduced.  (Unsplash)
Apple
View all Images
Apple secretly files trademark for its AR/VR headset. Reports (Pixabay-Edited)

That Apple is secretive about everything it does is no secret at all! It has successfully imposed a massive blackout on all news about its products and it manages to surprise everyone on the launch day itself. Same applies to its latest rumoured headset. Apple has reportedly submitted trademark applications for 'xrProOS', possibly indicating the name of the software for its anticipated virtual reality and augmented reality (VR-AR) headset. The trademarks were filed by a Delaware-based shell company, Deep Dive LLC, in several countries worldwide. In Jamaica, the first trademark application for xrProOS was filed on April 27, a usual practice for Apple due to the country's lack of a searchable online trademark database, enabling the company to maintain secrecy before official announcements, according to MacRumors report.

While it is highly likely that Apple is behind these filings, the purpose or nature of xrProOS remains unclear. Speculation suggests that xrOS could be the name of the software, supported by reports from reliable sources such as Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. The term "xrProOS" also implies the potential existence of a non-Pro version, labelled simply as "xrOS."

Previous trademark filings have hinted at possible names for the headset itself. These include "Reality Pro," "Reality One," "Reality Processor," "Optica," and "Deep Screen." Yes, kind of tacky.

It is plausible that xrProOS is related to one of these names, potentially representing a professional version of the software. Alternatively, Apple may be just trying to throw off all the inquisitive eyes from itself onto something else. In fact, Apple may well not release anything specifically called xrProOS.

The true nature of xrProOS and its relation to the headset will likely be revealed during Apple's WWDC keynote on June 5.

First Published Date: 22 May, 20:41 IST
