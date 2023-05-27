WWDC 2023: From iOS 17, mixed reality headset to 15-inch MacBook Air, know what to expect

After Google and Microsoft's developer conferences, now it is the turn of Apple. On June 5, the iPhone maker will host its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023. The event, which will go on for 5 days, will largely focus on third-party app developers for the Apple ecosystem, and will also feature a keynote session on the opening day, where some major consumer-focused announcements are expected to be made. These are likely to include the introduction of iOS 17, a 15-inch MacBook Air, Apple's new AR/VR mixed reality headset, and more. Let us take a look.

WWDC 2023: What to expect

WWDC 2023 will be an in-person event for developers, but the keynote session on June 5 will be available to watch online. It will not be live, but Apple will bring its usual high production value to the prerecorded video.

The biggest announcement of the night will be the introduction of iOS 17, the next iteration of the iPhone operating system. Earlier, it was said that the update would focus on optimization mainly and will not bring new features, but leaks over the last couple of months have highlighted that this is going to be another exciting update from Apple. Some of the new features likely to come with iOS 17 can include a new mood tracking app, a journaling app, a smart display mode, app sideloading (for limited regions) as well as upgrades to existing apps such as the Wallet app, AirPlay, and SharePlay.

iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be announced during the event.

Apple could also be unveiling a new 15-inch MacBook Air. This will be an addition to the sole 13.6-inch MacBook Air. Some reports have suggested that the MacBook can be equipped with the M2 chipset. The rest of its specifications are likely to be similar to the existing MacBook Air. While prices are not known, it is rumored to be priced at $1,799.

Most importantly, Apple is expected to announce its AR/VR mixed reality headset which is rumored to be called Apple Reality Pro. This will be targeted towards developers to enable them to build apps and tools for Apple's augmented reality and virtual reality ecosystem. The headset is rumored to be priced at $3,000. xrOS can also be introduced along with it.