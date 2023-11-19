Icon
Xiaomi's forthcoming Redmi Note 13R Pro likely to debut in India as Poco X6 Neo

Xiaomi's forthcoming Redmi Note 13R Pro likely to debut in India as Poco X6 Neo

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13R Pro might debut as Poco X6 Neo in India, marking Poco's Neo series debut. Leaked specs and details fuel anticipation for these upcoming smartphones.

By: HT TECH
Nov 19 2023, 18:28 IST
Xiaomi
Poco X6 Neo set to debut in India as the rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro. (Representative image) (Xiaomi)
Xiaomi
Poco X6 Neo set to debut in India as the rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro. (Representative image) (Xiaomi)

As Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi gears up for the launch of the Redmi Note 13R Pro in China, exciting leaked details hint at a parallel release in India, but the phone will don a different name - Poco X6 Neo. Renowned Xiaomi tipster Kacper Skrzypek took to X to share this intriguing revelation. He shared a screenshot that prominently features the Poco X6 Neo moniker. This announcement marks a significant milestone, as the Poco X6 Neo is slated to be the pioneer in Poco's lineup carrying the distinctive Neo branding.

The leaked screenshot not only unveils the device's moniker but also divulges the model number – "2312FRAFDI," where the 'I' signifies its Indian variant. This aligns seamlessly with the Redmi Note 13R Pro's model number, "2311FRAFDC," further solidifying the case for this exciting rebranding venture, Gizmochina reported.

Rumored Redmi Note 13R Pro Specifications

Reports stemming from a China Telecom listing provide a sneak peek into the speculated specifications of the Redmi Note 13R Pro. If the leaks hold true, the device is anticipated to feature a 6.67-inch OLED Full HD+ display equipped with a 120 Hz refresh rate, promising users a seamless visual experience with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The camera setup is expected to include a formidable 108 MP primary lens accompanied by a 2 MP secondary shooter, while selfie enthusiasts can look forward to a 16 MP front camera.

Beneath the surface, the Redmi Note 13R Pro is rumored to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, with configurations offering up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, expandable via a microSD card.

Interestingly, the codename 'gold' associated with the Poco X6 Neo aligns with that of the Redmi Note 13 5G, hinting at shared specifications among the three smartphones. Kacper Skrzypek goes on to affirm that the Poco X6 Neo will boast an impressive 64 MP primary camera, adding to the anticipation surrounding its debut.

First Published Date: 19 Nov, 18:28 IST
