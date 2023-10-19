Your Facebook comment settings were just changed by Meta! Here is big reason why

Due to the Israel-Hamas war, there is a lot of misinformation and hate speech circulating on social media and that is poisoning digital space, forcing tech majors to step in and stop this from acquiring bigger proportions. To safeguard people and discard harmful content, Meta has introduced a new update to Facebook in which users in the affected region may change their comment settings and utilize the profile locking tool to protect their Facebook account. Know more about the changes here.

New Facebook updates

After the tension between Israel and Hamas, Meta has taken some steps to address harmful content and hate speech on Facebook. According to the Metablog report, harmful content such as praise for Hamas or any content containing violent and graphic material has now been restricted on the platform. As per new Facebook comment settings, it is restricting comments on new public posts to friends and established followers only. Earlier, it was open for everyone to leave comments. The feature will be available globally however, people “in the region” will be notified about how they can change their settings. Furthermore, Facebook users all over the world will be able to limit their comments and now they will also be able to delete multiple comments at a time instead of one by one. Also, now the comment section no longer displays the first few comments under posts in the Feed by default.

Additionally, there will be a new profile-locking tool which has been introduced as part of the privacy setting. It enables users to hide some of their profile information and prevent non-friends from seeing their full-size profile photos. Meta said, “When someone's profile is locked, people who aren't their friends can't download, enlarge or share their profile photo, nor can they see posts or other photos on someone's profile, regardless of when they may have posted it.”

Bringing such updates to the app is essential to stop harmful speech and content.