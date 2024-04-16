 YouTube makes it difficult to use Ad blockers, third party apps as content creators lose revenue | Tech News
YouTube is intensifying its battle against ad blockers on mobile platforms. Users using third-party ad blocking apps might face performance issues or error messages while accessing content.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 16 2024, 16:04 IST
YouTube is doubling down on its efforts to curb the use of ad blockers, expanding its crackdown to include third-party applications on mobile devices. In a recent update, the platform warned users that accessing videos via these ad-blocking apps might result in performance issues or error messages, specifically stating, “The following content is not available on this app.”

YouTube's Previous Efforts to Combat Ad Blockers

This move comes as no surprise, given YouTube's previous global initiatives to encourage viewers to either disable ad blockers or transition to its ad-free subscription service, YouTube Premium. The platform had already started disabling video playback for users detected with active ad blocking extensions.

Protecting Content Creators' Revenue Streams

The updated policy underscores YouTube's commitment to ensuring content creators receive due compensation for their work. YouTube explicitly stated that its guidelines prohibit third-party apps from bypassing ads. This policy aims to safeguard the revenue streams for creators by preventing ad-free viewing, especially on mobile ad blockers like AdGuard. These apps allow users to watch YouTube content seamlessly without encountering ads by accessing the platform within the ad-blocking application.

YouTube also emphasised its strict adherence to the Terms of Service governing the use of its API by third-party apps. Any violations of these terms would lead to decisive actions being taken to protect the platform, its creators, and the audience.

YouTube Premium as an Ad-Free Alternative

In light of these developments, YouTube is once again advocating for its ad-free subscription service, YouTube Premium, as a viable alternative. While this might be disappointing for users who have grown accustomed to ad-free viewing via third-party apps, YouTube seems resolute in its stance against ad blockers. The platform's unwavering commitment to this cause suggests that it will continue to evolve its strategies to combat ad blocking, ensuring a fair ecosystem for both creators and viewers.

As YouTube intensifies its efforts to enforce these policies, it remains to be seen how users will respond to these changes. While some may opt for YouTube Premium to enjoy an uninterrupted viewing experience, others might seek alternative ways to access their favourite content without ads. Regardless, YouTube's latest move signifies its determination to preserve the integrity of its advertising model and support its vast community of creators.

