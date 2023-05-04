Yulu Wynn e-bike priced at Rs. 55555; book it online now

Yulu, a shared electric mobility start-up has launched its new electric two wheeler named Wynn. The Yuly Wynn has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 55555. Bookings for the vehicle are now open for a fully refundable amount of Rs. 999 and comes with a warranty period of 1 year from the date of purchase. As per the information, the deliveries of Wynn will begin from mid-May. Notably, the Yulu Wynn will be first made available in Bengaluru before coming to other cities later this year. Also, after the introductory period, the price of the vehicle would be Rs. 59999.

The Yulu Wynn is available in two colour options namely- Scarlet Red and Moonlight white. According to the company, Wynn comes equipped with several features including Keyless access and instant family sharing. Interestingly, you do not need a driving licence to ride the vehicle. "As an LSEV, Wynn is exempted from the need of a driving licence for riding, making it easily accessible for almost everyone," the company said.

According to the company, Yulu's Mobility Subscription Packs lessen your upfront purchase cost by 35 percent and offer you freedom from charging by going for a battery swap subscription.

Meanwhile, people who were waiting to buy an electric two wheeler and want to know the features and specifications of the Yulu Wynn e-bike, here is all you need to know.

Yulu Wynn e-bike: All you need to know

With a 740 mm seat height, and a compact 1200 mm wheelbase, Wynn is easy to rise and can be managed by people of all heights.

1 minute Easy-Swap: You can reserve your battery in advance on the ulu app and get it swapped at any Yuma Station in under 1 minute.

With the help of the Yulu app-enabled access control, the vehicle is keyless. You can also share access to the Wynn with up to 5 family members at any time, even remotely, using the app.

The location of the vehicle can be tracked and you can always stay connected to the e-bike with just a tap on the app.

On a full charge, the Wynn has a claimed range of 68km (IDC). Notably, all Yulu products are made by Bajaj Auto's electric subsidiary, Chetak Technologies Limited.