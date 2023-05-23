Sneak Peek! Leaked renders show iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Although the release of the iPhone 15 family is a few months away, a sneak peek at the iPhone 16 Pro Max has just become possible. It is anticipated to launch in the fall of 2024. While rumors suggest Apple will retain the Pro Max branding for this year's models, there is a possibility of a massive change next year. Apple may introduce an entirely new iPhone called the iPhone 16 Ultra and that too as a replacement for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to 9To5Mac reports. However, iPhone 16 Ultra may well not replace the Pro Max and instead come in as a standalone entity. Kind of a 5th iPhone in the lineup consisting of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Ultra.

The latest leaked CAD-based renders reveal a side-by-side comparison of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the future iPhone 16 Pro Max or Ultra. This visual representation provides a clear demonstration of the expected size increase for the iPhone 16 Ultra, which has been the subject of recent rumors.

The iPhone 16 Ultra's 6.9-inch screen is projected to be taller than it is wide, but it will still have a slightly wider profile. Estimates suggest that the width of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will measure around 76.7 mm, while the iPhone 16 Ultra is rumored to reach 77.2 mm. This places the latter at the outer limits of comfort for most individuals, showcasing Apple's continued push for further expansion.

Reportedly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will stand approximately 159.8 mm tall, while its successor will grow to 165 mm. This represents a notable shift, particularly for Apple.

The smaller iPhone 16 Pro will also experience a size increase compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, but this alteration is justified due to the inclusion of a periscope zoom lens.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max already accommodates a periscope zoom lens within its body, raising questions as to why the iPhone 16 Pro Max needs to be even larger. However, this is still in the early stages of the rumor-mongering activity and the iPhone 16 series launch is over a year away, and as such, more information is expected to surface in the future.