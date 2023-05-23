Home Tech Sneak Peek! Leaked renders show iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Sneak Peek! Leaked renders show iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Although the release of the iPhone 15 family is a few months away, a sneak peek, along with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, has surfaced online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 23 2023, 19:15 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max CHALLENGES Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with this MAJOR camera upgrade
Apple iPhone
1/5 Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup at the September event, and the leaks and rumours have been coming thick and fast. As per the latest detail, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of camera performance. A recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an optical zoom lens with 5-6x zoom capabilities. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
2/5 According to a report by MacRumours, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. Just a few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple had chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 MacRumours now report that this new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5-6x optical zoom, which is almost double the 3x zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4/5 Advantages of Periscope camera: By redirecting light from the camera's aperture to align with the phone's body, periscope lenses enhance the camera's zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module. This is particularly important for phones to remain pocketable and easy to carry. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a stunning 10x zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens could feature 5x or 6x zoom, which beats the current 3x magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
View all Images
iPhone 15 Pro Max could get a periscope camera. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Although the release of the iPhone 15 family is a few months away, a sneak peek at the iPhone 16 Pro Max has just become possible. It is anticipated to launch in the fall of 2024. While rumors suggest Apple will retain the Pro Max branding for this year's models, there is a possibility of a massive change next year. Apple may introduce an entirely new iPhone called the iPhone 16 Ultra and that too as a replacement for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to 9To5Mac reports. However, iPhone 16 Ultra may well not replace the Pro Max and instead come in as a standalone entity. Kind of a 5th iPhone in the lineup consisting of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Ultra.

The latest leaked CAD-based renders reveal a side-by-side comparison of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the future iPhone 16 Pro Max or Ultra. This visual representation provides a clear demonstration of the expected size increase for the iPhone 16 Ultra, which has been the subject of recent rumors.

The iPhone 16 Ultra's 6.9-inch screen is projected to be taller than it is wide, but it will still have a slightly wider profile. Estimates suggest that the width of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will measure around 76.7 mm, while the iPhone 16 Ultra is rumored to reach 77.2 mm. This places the latter at the outer limits of comfort for most individuals, showcasing Apple's continued push for further expansion.

Reportedly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will stand approximately 159.8 mm tall, while its successor will grow to 165 mm. This represents a notable shift, particularly for Apple.

The smaller iPhone 16 Pro will also experience a size increase compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, but this alteration is justified due to the inclusion of a periscope zoom lens.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max already accommodates a periscope zoom lens within its body, raising questions as to why the iPhone 16 Pro Max needs to be even larger. However, this is still in the early stages of the rumor-mongering activity and the iPhone 16 series launch is over a year away, and as such, more information is expected to surface in the future.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 May, 18:20 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI unban: Bad news for players from Krafton
BGMI
BGMI download is NOT available for everyone! Krafton explains the situation
Pokemon GO
Pokemon Go creator Niantic suffers Metaverse woes as Peridot joins list of AR disappointments
BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets