 Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹17,999
128 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
Key Specs
amazon
₹ 18,698 M.R.P. ₹24,999
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Price in India

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian price in India starts at Rs.17,999. The lowest price of Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian is Rs.15,998 on amazon.in.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian price in India starts at Rs.17,999. The lowest price of Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian is Rs.15,998 on amazon.in.


Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 32 MP
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • 64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 888 Hours(2G)
  • Yes, Flash, 33W: 30 % in 13 minutes
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F1.65
  • 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 0.8µm pixel size)
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes
  • F2.4
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 204 grams
  • Mondrian
  • 74.5 mm
  • 8.5 mm
  • 166.7 mm
Display
  • 1080 x 2460 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 20:9
  • 395 ppi
  • 120 Hz
  • 94.3 %
  • 88.55 %
General
  • Yes
  • HiOS
  • Android v12
  • September 22, 2022 (Official)
  • Camon 19 Pro Mondrian
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Tecno
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • DTS Sound
Network & Connectivity
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • 12 nm
  • 8 GB
  • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • 20.0 s
  • LPDDR4X
  • MediaTek Helio G96
  • Mali-G57 MC2
Smart TV Features
  • 64MP + 50MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.2
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian