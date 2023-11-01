Tecno Camon 21 Pro Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Camon 21 Pro Tecno Camon 21 Pro is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 20,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 720 Processor , 7000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹20,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.95 inches (17.65 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 7000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Camon 21 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Tecno Camon 21 Pro in India is Rs. 20,990. This is the Tecno Camon 21 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Tecno Camon 21 Pro (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Tecno Camon 21 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 7000 mAh

Display 6.95 inches (17.65 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 32 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720 Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 7000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer Camera Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps Display Display Type AMOLED

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 379 ppi

Screen Size 6.95 inches (17.65 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date September 18, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Tecno

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G Performance Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 7 nm

Graphics Mali-G57 MC3

RAM 8 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 256 GB

