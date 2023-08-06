 Tecno Camon 20 Pro Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Tecno Camon 20 Pro

Tecno Camon 20 Pro is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Camon 20 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Camon 20 Pro now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹19,999
128 GB
6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
Tecno Camon 20 Pro Price in India

Tecno Camon 20 Pro price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of Tecno Camon 20 Pro is Rs.16,998 on amazon.in.

Tecno Camon 20 Pro price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of Tecno Camon 20 Pro is Rs.16,998 on amazon.in.


Tecno Camon 20 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 32 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Up to 672 Hours(2G)
  • Yes
  • Yes, Super Flash, 33W: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • F2.45
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F1.65
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
  • Yes, Dual LED
  • Single
Design
  • 193 grams
  • Dust proof
  • 162.7 mm
  • Dark Welkin, Serenity Blue
  • 75.9 mm
  • 7.8 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 20:9
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 395 ppi
  • 86.98 %
  • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
  • AMOLED
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Android v13
  • Camon 20 Pro
  • Yes
  • HiOS
  • Tecno
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • June 15, 2023 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • DTS Sound
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • 20.0 s
  • Mali-G77 MC9
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8050
  • 8 GB
  • 6 nm
  • 64 bit
Special Features
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • UFS 2.1
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Tecno Camon 20 Pro