Tecno Camon 21 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Camon 21 Tecno Camon 21 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 17,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G90 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹17,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G90 Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

Tecno Camon 21 Price in India The starting price for the Tecno Camon 21 in India is Rs. 17,990. This is the Tecno Camon 21 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Tecno Camon 21 in India is Rs. 17,990. This is the Tecno Camon 21 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Tecno Camon 21 (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Tecno Camon 21 Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 16 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio G90

Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

Battery 6000 mAh Battery Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 6000 mAh Camera Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 387 ppi

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Screen Size 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 19, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Tecno Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G76 MC4

RAM 6 GB

Chipset MediaTek Helio G90

CPU Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Fabrication 12 nm Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

