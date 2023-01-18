 Ulefone Power Armor 14 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Ulefone Power Armor 14

    Ulefone Power Armor 14 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 27,950 in India with 20 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 10000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Ulefone Power Armor 14 from HT Tech. Buy Ulefone Power Armor 14 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹27,950
    64 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    20 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    10000 mAh
    Android v11
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Ulefone Power Armor 14 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 10000 mAh
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 20 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 10000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5160 x 3872 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • 16 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Dust proof, Shock proof
    • Black
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68, IP69K
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 269 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Power Armor 14
    • Yes
    • Ulefone
    • Android v11
    • November 11, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 12 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • MediaTek Helio G35
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 20 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Ulefone Power Armor 14 FAQs

    What is the price of the Ulefone Power Armor 14 in India?

    Ulefone Power Armor 14 price in India at 27,950 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (20 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 10000 mAh.

    Ulefone Power Armor 14