 Videocon A55 Hd Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Videocon A55 HD

    Videocon A55 HD is a Android v4.2.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 13,490 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Videocon A55 HD from HT Tech. Buy Videocon A55 HD now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,490
    4 GB
    5 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    8 MP
    3.2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.2.1 (Jelly Bean)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Videocon A55 Hd Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2000 mAh
    • 3.2 MP
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2000 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Burst mode
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • 3.2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • Single
    Design
    • 143.9 mm
    • 72.4 mm
    • 10.1 mm
    • Black, White
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • LCD
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 66.11 %
    General
    • Android v4.2.1 (Jelly Bean)
    • Videocon
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 12, 2013 (Official)
    • A55 HD
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6589
    • PowerVR SGX 544
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
