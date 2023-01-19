 Videocon Graphite2 V45gd Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Videocon Graphite2 V45GD

    Videocon Graphite2 V45GD is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,100 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Videocon Graphite2 V45GD from HT Tech. Buy Videocon Graphite2 V45GD now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29414/heroimage/videocon-graphite2-v45gd-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29414/images/Design/videocon-graphite2-v45gd-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Videocon Graphite2 V45gd Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 72 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 72 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Royal Blue
    • 136.5 mm
    • 10.2 mm
    • 66.5 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 61.36 %
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 218 ppi
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Videocon
    • Graphite2 V45GD
    • No
    • No
    • October 30, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6735M
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Videocon Graphite2 V45gd FAQs

    What is the price of the Videocon Graphite2 V45Gd in India?

    Videocon Graphite2 V45Gd price in India at 4,400 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Videocon Graphite2 V45Gd?

    How many colors are available in Videocon Graphite2 V45Gd?

    How long does the Videocon Graphite2 V45Gd last?

    What is the Videocon Graphite2 V45Gd Battery Capacity?

    Is Videocon Graphite2 V45Gd Waterproof?

    Videocon Graphite2 V45gd