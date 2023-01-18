 Videocon Graphite V45bd Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Videocon Graphite V45BD

    Videocon Graphite V45BD is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 3,880 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2400 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Videocon Graphite V45BD from HT Tech. Buy Videocon Graphite V45BD now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28047/heroimage/videocon-graphite-v45bd-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28047/images/Design/videocon-graphite-v45bd-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹3,880
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2400 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Videocon Graphite V45bd Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 96 Hours(2G)
    • 2400 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 96 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • No
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • No
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 134.5 mm
    • 11.5 mm
    • 69 mm
    Display
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 218 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 60.01 %
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    General
    • No
    • April 15, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • Videocon
    • Graphite V45BD
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • No
    • Yes, v2.1
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • 32 bit
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Videocon Graphite V45bd FAQs

    What is the price of the Videocon Graphite V45Bd in India?

    Videocon Graphite V45Bd price in India at 4,599 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Videocon Graphite V45Bd?

    How many colors are available in Videocon Graphite V45Bd?

    How long does the Videocon Graphite V45Bd last?

    What is the Videocon Graphite V45Bd Battery Capacity?

    Is Videocon Graphite V45Bd Waterproof?

    View More

    Videocon Graphite V45bd