 Videocon Krypton3 V50jg Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Videocon Krypton3 V50JG

    Videocon Krypton3 V50JG is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 8,863 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Videocon Krypton3 V50JG from HT Tech. Buy Videocon Krypton3 V50JG now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,863
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Videocon Krypton3 V50jg Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Yes
    Design
    • Royal Blue, Space Grey
    • 73 mm
    • 144.3 mm
    • 9.3 mm
    Display
    • 65.27 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Krypton3 V50JG
    • Videocon
    • June 7, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
