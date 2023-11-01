Vivo V27s Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo V27s Vivo V27s is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 24,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 MT6877 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹24,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050 MT6877 Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo V27s Price in India The starting price for the Vivo V27s in India is Rs. 24,999. This is the Vivo V27s base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Vivo V27s in India is Rs. 24,999. This is the Vivo V27s base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Vivo V27s (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Vivo V27s Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 32 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050 MT6877

Display 6.78 inches (17.22 cm) Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 44W

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5000 mAh Camera Flash Yes, Screen flash

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Video Recording 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 32 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera Display Pixel Density 388 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Aspect Ratio 20.5:9

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

Refresh Rate 120 Hz General Brand vivo

Launch Date January 18, 2024 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes Performance Graphics Mali-G68 MC4

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050 MT6877

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 6 nm

RAM 8 GB

CPU Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

