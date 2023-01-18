Vivo V15 Pro 8gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo V15 Pro 8gb Ram Summary

Vivo V15 Pro's 8GB RAM variant was launched in 2019. It's a premium smartphone with Spectrum Ripple design, an Ultra FullView Display, triple rear camera configuration, pop-up selfie camera, flagship performance and a big battery with fast charging capability. Funtouch OS 9 runs on top of Android 9.0 in Vivo V15 Pro. The smartphone is 8.21mm thick and weighs 185g. It comes in two colour variants: Ruby Red and Topaz Blue.



Price



The Vivo V15 Pro's 8GB RAM variant was launched at a price of Rs 29,990.



Storage



The Vivo V15 Pro has an internal storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Vivo V15 Pro is equipped with a full-HD+ (2340×1080) sAMOLED display. The display is 6.39 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It has a pixel density of 403ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.64 percent.



Processor



The Vivo V15 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with an Octa core (2 GHz, Dual Core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) processor and inbuilt Adreno 612 GPU.



Camera



On the back of the Vivo V15 Pro, there are three cameras: an 8MP wide-angle sensor with an aperture of f/2.2, a 5MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 48MP quad pixel sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. It has a 32MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Multiple scene modes are available on the Vivo V15 Pro, including PPT, Professional, Slow, Time-Lapse, Filters, Live Photos, Bokeh, HDR, AI Face Beauty and Panorama amongst many more.



Battery



The Vivo V15 Pro comes equipped with a 3700mAh battery, with support of dual-engine fast charging.



Top rivals



OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung Galaxy A52 and OnePlus 6T are amongst Vivo V15 Pro's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, and 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo V15 Pro. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors. Gaming Mode 5.0, Dual-Turbo Mode, and Competition Mode are all included on the phone.



