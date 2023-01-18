 Vivo V15 Pro 8gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM

    Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM

    Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 28,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) Processor, 3700 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹28,990
    128 GB
    6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    3700 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Vivo V15 Pro 8gb Ram Summary

    Vivo V15 Pro's 8GB RAM variant was launched in 2019. It's a premium smartphone with Spectrum Ripple design, an Ultra FullView Display, triple rear camera configuration, pop-up selfie camera, flagship performance and a big battery with fast charging capability. Funtouch OS 9 runs on top of Android 9.0 in Vivo V15 Pro. The smartphone is 8.21mm thick and weighs 185g. It comes in two colour variants: Ruby Red and Topaz Blue.

    Price

    The Vivo V15 Pro's 8GB RAM variant was launched at a price of Rs 29,990.

    Storage

    The Vivo V15 Pro has an internal storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Vivo V15 Pro is equipped with a full-HD+ (2340×1080) sAMOLED display. The display is 6.39 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It has a pixel density of 403ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.64 percent.

    Processor

    The Vivo V15 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with an Octa core (2 GHz, Dual Core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) processor and inbuilt Adreno 612 GPU.

    Camera

    On the back of the Vivo V15 Pro, there are three cameras: an 8MP wide-angle sensor with an aperture of f/2.2, a 5MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 48MP quad pixel sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. It has a 32MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Multiple scene modes are available on the Vivo V15 Pro, including PPT, Professional, Slow, Time-Lapse, Filters, Live Photos, Bokeh, HDR, AI Face Beauty and Panorama amongst many more.

    Battery

    The Vivo V15 Pro comes equipped with a 3700mAh battery, with support of dual-engine fast charging.

    Top rivals

    OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung Galaxy A52 and OnePlus 6T are amongst Vivo V15 Pro's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, and 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo V15 Pro. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors. Gaming Mode 5.0, Dual-Turbo Mode, and Competition Mode are all included on the phone.

    Reference-

    https://www.vivo.com/in/products/v15pro https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/vivo-v15-pro-review-2002526?_gl=1*1agas9p*_ga*OTZPZ1JuZGtPU1Naa21GaUcxVjlocHo3UG1GSlVaN2d4eHdkSFI1THZ5ZUF6RFI0elZvQ1gzSDNVamtkdG9fSw

    Vivo V15 Pro 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 32 MP
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    • 3700 mAh
    • 6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Yes, Fast: 24 % in 15 minutes
    • 3700 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • F1.8
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • ISO-CELL
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Pop-Up
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Topaz Blue, Ruby Red
    • 157.2 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 185 grams
    • 8.2 mm
    • 74.7 mm
    Display
    • Yes
    • Super AMOLED
    • 19.5:9
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 91.64 %
    • 85.17 %
    • 403 ppi
    General
    • May 13, 2019 (Official)
    • Funtouch OS
    • vivo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • V15 Pro 8GB RAM
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 1.155 W/kg, Body: 0.284 W/kg
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • 26.0 s
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
    • Adreno 612
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • 11 nm
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Newspoint, Amazon, Paytm, UC Browser, WPS Office
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Up to 113 GB
    Vivo V15 Pro 8gb Ram