 Vivo X110 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo X110 Pro

Vivo X110 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 56,990 in India with 108 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo X110 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo X110 Pro in India is Rs. 56,990.  This is the Vivo X110 Pro base model with 16 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Vivo X110 Pro in India is Rs. 56,990.  This is the Vivo X110 Pro base model with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

Vivo X110 Pro

(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Vivo X110 Pro Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes, Fast
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5500 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • 50 MP, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
Display
  • 6.95 inches (17.65 cm)
  • 379 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • AMOLED
General
  • vivo
  • December 15, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 4 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Adreno 740
  • 16 GB
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • Optical
Storage
  • No
  • 512 GB
