Vivo X110 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo X110 Pro Vivo X110 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 56,990 in India with 108 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo X110 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Vivo X110 Pro in India is Rs. 56,990. This is the Vivo X110 Pro base model with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Vivo X110 Pro in India is Rs. 56,990. This is the Vivo X110 Pro base model with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Vivo X110 Pro (16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)

Vivo X110 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.95 inches (17.65 cm)

Front Camera 50 MP

Battery 5500 mAh

Rear Camera 108 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5500 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Setup Single

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Screen Size 6.95 inches (17.65 cm)

Pixel Density 379 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type AMOLED General Brand vivo

Launch Date December 15, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Fabrication 4 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Graphics Adreno 740

RAM 16 GB

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 512 GB

