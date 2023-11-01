Vivo X110 Pro Plus Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo X110 Pro Plus Vivo X110 Pro Plus is a Android v2.0 phone, speculated price is Rs 59,990 in India with 64 MP + 16 MP + 64 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6983 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹59,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.80 inches (17.27 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6983 Rear Camera 64 MP + 16 MP + 64 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v2.0 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo X110 Pro Plus Price in India The starting price for the Vivo X110 Pro Plus in India is Rs. 59,990. This is the Vivo X110 Pro Plus base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Vivo X110 Pro Plus in India is Rs. 59,990. This is the Vivo X110 Pro Plus base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Vivo X110 Pro Plus (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Vivo X110 Pro Plus Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6983

Front Camera 50 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Display 6.80 inches (17.27 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 16 MP + 64 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer Camera Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Settings Exposure compensation

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera Display Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.80 inches (17.27 cm)

Pixel Density 387 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date December 20, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand vivo

Operating System Android v2.0 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G710 MC10

RAM 12 GB

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6983

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Fabrication 4 nm Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

More from Vivo Vivo Y200 5G (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green Add to compare Add to compare Vivo V29 (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red Add to compare Add to compare Vivo V29 Pro (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black Add to compare Add to compare Vivo Y17s (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green Add to compare Add to compare Vivo Mobiles