 Vivo X110 Pro Plus Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo X110 Pro Plus

Vivo X110 Pro Plus is a Android v2.0 phone, speculated price is Rs 59,990 in India with 64 MP + 16 MP + 64 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6983 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
VivoX110ProPlus_Display_6.80inches(17.27cm)
1/1 VivoX110ProPlus_Display_6.80inches(17.27cm)
Key Specs
₹59,990 (speculated)
256 GB
6.80 inches (17.27 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6983
64 MP + 16 MP + 64 MP
50 MP
5000 mAh
Android v2.0
12 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo X110 Pro Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Vivo X110 Pro Plus in India is Rs. 59,990.  This is the Vivo X110 Pro Plus base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Vivo X110 Pro Plus in India is Rs. 59,990.  This is the Vivo X110 Pro Plus base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Vivo X110 Pro Plus

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Vivo X110 Pro Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6983
  • 50 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.80 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 64 MP + 16 MP + 64 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 fps
  • Exposure compensation
  • 50 MP, Primary Camera
Display
  • AMOLED
  • 6.80 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 387 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • December 20, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • vivo
  • Android v2.0
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G710 MC10
  • 12 GB
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6983
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 4 nm
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • Yes
Storage
  • No
  • 256 GB
    Vivo X110 Pro Plus