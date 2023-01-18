Vivo X50 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Vivo X50 Pro Summary

Vivo X50 Pro was launched in 2020. It's a flagship smartphone, graced with AG Frosting technology on the rear glass surface, a comforting frosty finish and a delicate touch experience. It also has a small camera punch hole, quad rear camera configuration with gimbal stabilisation system and a big battery with fast charging capability. Funtouch OS 10.5 runs on top of Android 10 in Vivo X50 Pro. The smartphone is 8.04mm thick and weighs 181.5g. It comes in one colour variant: Alpha Grey.



Price



The Vivo X50 Pro's lone model with 8+256GB configuration is available at a price of Rs 49,990.



Storage



The Vivo X50 Pro has an internal storage of 256GB.



Display



The Vivo X50 Pro is equipped with a full-HD+ (2376×1080) sAMOLED display, supporting HDR10+ standard. The display is 6.56 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. The display has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and 398 ppi pixel density .



Processor



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Octa-core (1x2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime, 1x2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold, and 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) processor powers Vivo X50 Pro and comes integrated with the Adreno 620 GPU.



Camera



On the back of the Vivo X50 Pro, there are four cameras: a 48MP customized IMX598 primary sensor with Gimbal stabilisation, 8MP super wide-angle camera and macro camera, a 13MP professional portrait camera and a 8MP Periscope Telephoto Camera with 5x Optical Zoom and 60x Hyper Zoom. On the front, It comes equipped with a 32MP selfie camera. Super Night Mode, Astro Mode, Pro Sports Mode, Portrait (Art Portrait, AI Makeup, Filters, etc. ), AR Stickers, Slow motion, Time-Lapse, Supermoon Mode, DOC, Panorama, and Pro Mode are amongst the scene modes available on the Vivo X50 Pro.



Battery



The Vivo X50 Pro comes equipped with a 4315mAh battery, with support of 33W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging.



Top rivals



OnePlus 9, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Apple iPhone 11 are amongst Vivo X50 Pro's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.1, and 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo X50 Pro. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors.



