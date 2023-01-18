 Vivo X50 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo X50 Pro

    Vivo X50 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 55,980 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475) Processor, 4315 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo X50 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Vivo X50 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹55,980
    256 GB
    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
    48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP
    32 MP
    4315 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    
    Vivo X50 Pro Summary

    Vivo X50 Pro was launched in 2020. It's a flagship smartphone, graced with AG Frosting technology on the rear glass surface, a comforting frosty finish and a delicate touch experience. It also has a small camera punch hole, quad rear camera configuration with gimbal stabilisation system and a big battery with fast charging capability. Funtouch OS 10.5 runs on top of Android 10 in Vivo X50 Pro. The smartphone is 8.04mm thick and weighs 181.5g. It comes in one colour variant: Alpha Grey.

    Price

    The Vivo X50 Pro's lone model with 8+256GB configuration is available at a price of Rs 49,990.

    Storage

    The Vivo X50 Pro has an internal storage of 256GB.

    Display

    The Vivo X50 Pro is equipped with a full-HD+ (2376×1080) sAMOLED display, supporting HDR10+ standard. The display is 6.56 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. The display has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and 398 ppi pixel density .

    Processor

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Octa-core (1x2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime, 1x2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold, and 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) processor powers Vivo X50 Pro and comes integrated with the Adreno 620 GPU.

    Camera

    On the back of the Vivo X50 Pro, there are four cameras: a 48MP customized IMX598 primary sensor with Gimbal stabilisation, 8MP super wide-angle camera and macro camera, a 13MP professional portrait camera and a 8MP Periscope Telephoto Camera with 5x Optical Zoom and 60x Hyper Zoom. On the front, It comes equipped with a 32MP selfie camera. Super Night Mode, Astro Mode, Pro Sports Mode, Portrait (Art Portrait, AI Makeup, Filters, etc. ), AR Stickers, Slow motion, Time-Lapse, Supermoon Mode, DOC, Panorama, and Pro Mode are amongst the scene modes available on the Vivo X50 Pro.

    Battery

    The Vivo X50 Pro comes equipped with a 4315mAh battery, with support of 33W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 fast charging.

    Top rivals

    OnePlus 9, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Apple iPhone 11 are amongst Vivo X50 Pro's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.1, and 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo X50 Pro. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors.

    Reference-

    https://www.vivo.com/in/products/param/x50pro https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/vivo-x50-pro-review-india-price-specifications-camera-performance-5g-2275379%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Vivo X50 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    • 32 MP
    • 4315 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Yes, Flash, v2.0, 33W
    • No
    • 01h 03m 21s
    • 4315 mAh
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • 32 MP f/2.45, Primary Camera
    • F2.45
    • F1.6
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Soft light flash
    • Single
    Design
    • Alpha Grey
    • 8 mm
    • 181.5 grams
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 158.4 mm
    • 72.8 mm
    Display
    • AMOLED
    • 90 Hz
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    • 1080 x 2376 pixels
    • 90.1 %
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 92.6 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 398 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 19.8:9
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Vivo X51 5G
    • vivo
    • July 24, 2020 (Official)
    • X50 Pro
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Funtouch OS
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Head: 0.706 W/kg, Body: 0.449 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.1
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
    • 8 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • Adreno 620
    • 26.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+13+8+8 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    • No
    • 256 GB
    

    

    Vivo X50 Pro