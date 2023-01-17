Vivo X60 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo X60 Summary

Vivo X60 was launched in the early part of 2021. It's a premium smartphone with ultra sleek design, graced with AG Glass having satin finish. It possesses Zeiss Optics for powerful shots, triple rear camera configuration with VIS 5-Axis video stabilization and a big battery with fast charging capability. Funtouch OS 11.1 runs on top of Android 11 in Vivo X60. The smartphone is 7.36mm thick and weighs around 176g. It comes in two colour variants: Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue.



Price



The Vivo X60's base model with 8+128GB configuration is available at a price of Rs 34,990. The other model with 12+256GB configuration is available at a price of Rs 39,990.



Storage



The Vivo X60 comes in two configurations, having an internal storage of 128GB and 256GB.



Display



The Vivo X60 is equipped with a full-HD+ (2376×1080) AMOLED display, supporting HDR10+ standard. The display is 6.56 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. The display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 398 ppi pixel density .



Processor



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC processor in the Vivo X60 is based on a 7nm fabrication technology. With a maximum frequency of 3.2GHz, it boasts a tri-cluster octa-core design and comes with an Adreno 650 GPU inbuilt.



Camera



On the back of the Vivo X60, there are three cameras: a 48MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13MP telephoto camera with f/2.46 aperture. It comes equipped with a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture. Night, Portrait, Photo, Video, 48MP, PANO, Live Photo, Slow-Mo, Time Lapse, PRO, AR Stickers, Super Moon, DOC, Astro, Pro Sports and Long-Exposure are amongst the scene modes available on the Vivo X60.



Battery



The Vivo X60 comes equipped with a 4300mAh battery, with support of 33W Vivo FlashCharge fast charging.



Top rivals



OnePlus Nord 2, Oppo Reno 6 and Apple iPhone XR are amongst Vivo X60's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.1, and 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo X60. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors.



