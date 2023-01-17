 Vivo X60 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo X60

    Vivo X60

    Vivo X60 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 37,990 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4300 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo X60 from HT Tech. Buy Vivo X60 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹37,990
    128 GB
    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP
    32 MP
    4300 mAh
    Android v11
    Vivo X60 Summary

    Vivo X60 was launched in the early part of 2021. It's a premium smartphone with ultra sleek design, graced with AG Glass having satin finish. It possesses Zeiss Optics for powerful shots, triple rear camera configuration with VIS 5-Axis video stabilization and a big battery with fast charging capability. Funtouch OS 11.1 runs on top of Android 11 in Vivo X60. The smartphone is 7.36mm thick and weighs around 176g. It comes in two colour variants: Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue.

    Price

    The Vivo X60's base model with 8+128GB configuration is available at a price of Rs 34,990. The other model with 12+256GB configuration is available at a price of Rs 39,990.

    Storage

    The Vivo X60 comes in two configurations, having an internal storage of 128GB and 256GB.

    Display

    The Vivo X60 is equipped with a full-HD+ (2376×1080) AMOLED display, supporting HDR10+ standard. The display is 6.56 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. The display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 398 ppi pixel density .

    Processor

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC processor in the Vivo X60 is based on a 7nm fabrication technology. With a maximum frequency of 3.2GHz, it boasts a tri-cluster octa-core design and comes with an Adreno 650 GPU inbuilt.

    Camera

    On the back of the Vivo X60, there are three cameras: a 48MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13MP telephoto camera with f/2.46 aperture. It comes equipped with a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture. Night, Portrait, Photo, Video, 48MP, PANO, Live Photo, Slow-Mo, Time Lapse, PRO, AR Stickers, Super Moon, DOC, Astro, Pro Sports and Long-Exposure are amongst the scene modes available on the Vivo X60.

    Battery

    The Vivo X60 comes equipped with a 4300mAh battery, with support of 33W Vivo FlashCharge fast charging.

    Top rivals

    OnePlus Nord 2, Oppo Reno 6 and Apple iPhone XR are amongst Vivo X60's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.1, and 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G are all available on the Vivo X60. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Fingerprint, and Gyroscope sensor are amongst the mobile's sensors.

    Reference-

    https://www.vivo.com/in/products/param/x60 https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/vivo-x60-price-in-india-100867%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Vivo X60 Price in India

    Vivo X60 price in India starts at Rs.37,990. The lowest price of Vivo X60 is Rs.35,090 on amazon.in.

    Vivo X60 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 01h 13m 08s
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes, Flash, 33W
    • 4300 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.79
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • F2.45
    • Yes
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 159.6 mm
    • Midnight Black, Shimmer Blue
    • 176 grams
    • 7.3 mm
    • 75 mm
    Display
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 86.8 %
    • 1080 x 2376 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 19.8:9
    • 398 ppi
    • AMOLED
    • 92.7 %
    General
    • vivo
    • Funtouch OS
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v11
    • Yes
    • April 2, 2021 (Official)
    • X60
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 0.35 W/kg, Body: 0.63 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.1
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    • Adreno 650
    • 14.0 s
    • LPDDR5
    • 8 GB
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR5
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 13MP + 13MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
    • No
    • 128 GB
    Vivo X60