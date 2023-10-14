Vivo Y17c Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y17c Vivo Y17c is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 11,490 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P90 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹11,490 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.64 inches (16.87 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio P90 Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo Y17c Price in India The starting price for the Vivo Y17c in India is Rs. 11,490. This is the Vivo Y17c base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Vivo Y17c in India is Rs. 11,490. This is the Vivo Y17c base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Vivo Y17c (6 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Vivo Y17c Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 6000 mAh

Processor MediaTek Helio P90

Front Camera 16 MP

Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.64 inches (16.87 cm) Battery Capacity 6000 mAh

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes Camera Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type IPS LCD

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.64 inches (16.87 cm)

Pixel Density 253 ppi General Brand vivo

Launch Date September 18, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance Graphics PowerVR GM9446

RAM 6 GB

Chipset MediaTek Helio P90

Fabrication 12 nm

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?