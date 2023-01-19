 Vivo Y55l Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo Y55L

    Vivo Y55L is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2650 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y55L from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y55L now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2650 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Vivo Y55L Price in India

    Vivo Y55L price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Vivo Y55L is Rs.12,000 on amazon.in.

    Vivo Y55l Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2650 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    Design
    • 7.5 mm
    • Gold, Space Grey
    • 147.9 mm
    • 142 grams
    • 72.9 mm
    Display
    • 282 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 68.98 %
    General
    • No
    • Funtouch OS
    • Y55L
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • No
    • October 6, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • vivo
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • No
    • Head: 0.224 W/kg, Body: 0.767 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
    • Adreno 505
    • 2 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Up to 8.61 GB
    Vivo Y55l