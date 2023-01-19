Vivo Y55l Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Vivo Y55L Vivo Y55L is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2650 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Y55L from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Y55L now with free delivery.