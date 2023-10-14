Vivo Y34s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Y34s Vivo Y34s is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 21,990 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G90 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹21,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.58 inches (16.71 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G90 Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Vivo Y34s Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 16 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio G90

Display 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes Display Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Pixel Density 400 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type IPS LCD

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Screen Size 6.58 inches (16.71 cm) General Launch Date October 21, 2023 (Unofficial)

Custom UI Funtouch OS

Brand vivo

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Chipset MediaTek Helio G90

RAM 8 GB

CPU Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Graphics Mali-G76 MC4

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 12 nm Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?