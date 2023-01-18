 Voto V5x Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    VOTO V5X

    VOTO V5X

    VOTO V5X is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on VOTO V5X from HT Tech. Buy VOTO V5X now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,499
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP + 2 MP
    13 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    Voto V5x Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 3000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 13 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • Single
    Design
    • Black, Blue, Red, Champagne
    Display
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 282 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    • V5X
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 8, 2018 (Official)
    • VOTO
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-T820 MP1
    • Spreadtrum SC9850
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Voto V5x FAQs

    What is the price of the Voto V5X in India?

    Voto V5X price in India at 3,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9850; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Voto V5X?

    How many colors are available in Voto V5X?

    What is the Voto V5X Battery Capacity?

    Is Voto V5X Waterproof?

    Voto V5x