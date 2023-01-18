 Voto V2i 16gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Voto Phones VOTO V2i 16GB

    VOTO V2i 16GB

    VOTO V2i 16GB is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 8,199 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on VOTO V2i 16GB from HT Tech. Buy VOTO V2i 16GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35730/heroimage/142853-v1-voto-v2i-16gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35730/images/Design/142853-v1-voto-v2i-16gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35730/images/Design/142853-v1-voto-v2i-16gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,199
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,199
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 7,870
    Buy Now

    VOTO V2i 16GB Price in India

    VOTO V2i 16GB price in India starts at Rs.8,199. The lowest price of VOTO V2i 16GB is Rs.7,870 on amazon.in.

    VOTO V2i 16GB price in India starts at Rs.8,199. The lowest price of VOTO V2i 16GB is Rs.7,870 on amazon.in.

    Voto V2i 16gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • Black, Rose Gold, Champagne
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • February 22, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • VOTO
    • V2i 16GB
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • No
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Front
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Voto V2i 16gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Voto V2I 16Gb in India?

    Voto V2I 16Gb price in India at 4,099 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Voto V2I 16Gb?

    How many colors are available in Voto V2I 16Gb?

    What is the Voto V2I 16Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Voto V2I 16Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Voto V2i 16gb