Voto V2i 16gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

VOTO V2i
VOTO V2i(ROSEGOLD 2GB RAM+32GB ROM)
₹7,870
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
VOTO V2i 16GB price in India starts at Rs.8,199. The lowest price of VOTO V2i 16GB is Rs.7,870 on amazon.in.
VOTO V2i 16GB price in India starts at Rs.8,199. The lowest price of VOTO V2i 16GB is Rs.7,870 on amazon.in.