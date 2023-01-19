 Voto V11 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Voto Phones VOTO V11

    VOTO V11

    VOTO V11 is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on VOTO V11 from HT Tech. Buy VOTO V11 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33112/heroimage/130492-v1-voto-v11-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33112/images/Design/130492-v1-voto-v11-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Voto V11 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Black, Blue, Red, Champagne
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 8, 2018 (Official)
    • No
    • V11
    • VOTO
    • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 2 GB
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Voto V11 FAQs

    What is the price of the Voto V11 in India?

    Voto V11 price in India at 3,690 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Voto V11?

    How many colors are available in Voto V11?

    What is the Voto V11 Battery Capacity?

    Is Voto V11 Waterproof?

    Voto V11