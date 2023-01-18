 Voto V3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Voto Phones VOTO V3

    VOTO V3

    VOTO V3 is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on VOTO V3 from HT Tech. Buy VOTO V3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33116/heroimage/130539-v1-voto-v3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33116/images/Design/130539-v1-voto-v3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    13 MP + 2 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Voto V3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • 13 MP, Primary Camera 2 MP Camera
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Dual
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Black, Blue, Red, Champagne
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • VOTO
    • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    • October 8, 2018 (Official)
    • V3
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Spreadtrum SC9850
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-T820 MP1
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Voto V3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Voto V3 in India?

    Voto V3 price in India at 3,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (13 MP + 2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9850; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Voto V3?

    How many colors are available in Voto V3?

    What is the Voto V3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Voto V3 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Voto V3