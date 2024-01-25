Icon
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI chip shortage, AI-driven attacks on ethical hackers, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI chip shortage, AI-driven attacks on ethical hackers, more

Nvidia and TSMC CEOs strategize amid global AI chip shortage, 83% of ethical hackers confront AI-driven attacks in evolving cybersecurity landscape, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 25 2024, 21:11 IST
Icon
Republic Day tech bonanza: realme C67 5G, realme Pad 2, realme 11x - stellar savings on cards
artificial intelligence
1/5 1. realme C67 5G: Priced attractively at INR 13,999, the realme C67 5G boasts a 50MP AI camera, 6.72'' FHD+ display, and a robust MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset. With options of 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB, it ensures a smooth performance, available in Sunny Oasis and Dark Purple on realme.com and Flipkart. 
image caption
2/5 2. realme Pad 2: Ideal for work or study, the realme Pad 2, starting at INR 17,999, features an 11.5” 120Hz 2K Display, MediaTek Helio G99 Chipset, and Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers. Choose from Imagination Grey and Inspiration Green, with LTE 6GB+128GB and LTE 8GB+256GB options on realme.com and Flipkart. 
image caption
3/5 3. realme Buds T300: Enhance your audio experience with the realme Buds T300 priced at INR 2,299. These earphones offer 30 dB active noise cancellation, 40 hours of battery life, and IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. Stylish Black and Youth White options are available on realme.com, Amazon, and Flipkart. 
image caption
4/5 4. realme 11x 5G: Combining design and performance, the realme 11x 5G, starting at INR 13,499, features a 64MP AI Dual Camera, 6.72-inch Dynamic Ultra Smooth Display, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging. Choose from Purple Dawn and Midnight Black on realme.com and Flipkart. 
image caption
5/5 5. realme narzo 60 5G: Priced at INR 17,999, the realme narzo 60 5G offers a 6.43” 90Hz Super AMOLED Display, 64MP camera, and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G Chipset. With a 5000mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC charging, it comes in Mars Orange and Cosmic Black on realme.com and Amazon.in.  
artificial intelligence
icon View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, January 25. (Unsplash)

Nvidia and TSMC CEOs strategize amid global AI chip shortage; 83% of ethical hackers confront AI-driven attacks in evolving cybersecurity landscape; Pega launches enterprise-grade gen AI assistant; AI-generated avatar of actor Mammootty to star in upcoming Malayalam film- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Nvidia and TSMC CEOs strategize amid global AI chip shortage

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with TSMC CEO C.C. Wei in Taipei to address global AI chip supply constraints, a critical issue for the AI industry's growth in 2023. The discussion focused on TSMC's role in producing Nvidia chips for generative AI training systems. Amid US restrictions on chip shipments to China, Huang emphasised Taiwan's pivotal role in Nvidia's business and the semiconductor sector's challenges in meeting AI demand, Bloomberg reported

2. 83% of ethical hackers confront AI-driven attacks in evolving cybersecurity landscape: Report

The EC-Council C|EH Threat Report 2024 reveals that 83 percent of ethical hackers face AI-driven attacks, highlighting the evolving cybersecurity landscape. Based on a global survey with insights from 1,066 professionals in 112 countries, the report emphasises the dual nature of AI in cybersecurity- offering defence capabilities while being exploited by threat actors. With only 28 percent of organisations extensively using AI for cybersecurity, the report underscores the need for defenders to adapt to the rapidly changing threat landscape, ANI reported

3. Pega launches enterprise-grade gen AI assistant, Knowledge Buddy

Pegasystems Inc. introduces Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy, an enterprise-grade generative AI assistant. This innovative tool allows customers and employees to receive synthesised answers from enterprise knowledge bases through conversational interfaces. Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy enhances productivity by automatically searching, analysing, and synthesising document libraries to provide optimal responses and guidance, according to Kerim Akgonul, Pega's Chief Product Officer, Financial Express reported

4. AI-generated avatar of actor Mammootty to star in upcoming Malayalam film

An upcoming Malayalam movie breaks new ground by featuring an AI-generated version of actor Mammootty as a young man in his 30s. Mammootty has approved the use of AI to create his character, recognizing the evolving role of technology in the film industry. The film, requiring only four shots of the actor, showcases the potential of AI in film production, although ethical considerations are emphasised by industry professionals, according to a report by The New Indian Express. 

5. UK considers AI face scanners in supermarkets for age verification on alcohol purchases

The UK government is considering the use of AI face scanners in supermarkets to verify shoppers' age when purchasing alcohol. Policing minister Chris Philp launched a consultation proposing the integration of face scanning technology to replace physical proof of identification. Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, and Co-op participated in trials scanning customers' faces at the till. If deemed potentially under 25, staff would request a physical ID. The consultation aims to explore amendments to the Licensing Act 2003, Independent reported

Also read these top stories today:

AI Under Big Tech Control! Major technology companies pouring money into artificial intelligence could come to dominate the emerging technology, Aleph Alpha GmbH CEO Jonas Andrulis said. Dive in to know how that will pan out here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Top Tech Companies Bleeding Staff! A bunch of companies in the technology sector have been laying off some of their employees recently after quickly ramping up hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic while people spent more time and money online. Now, the firing has started. Know all about it here

AI and its dangers! As in the rest of the world, both the wonders and absurdities of AI are increasingly visible in Latin America. The difference is that the region is among the world's most unequal when it comes to not only income but also technology. The question for both corporations and regulators is how to use the rise of AI to narrow that divide. Check out what is happening here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jan, 21:09 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

online gaming
"Stay safe while gaming online!" alerts MHA's Cyber wing
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai Motorsport revs up gaming community with hilarious GTA 6 trailer recreation - check out Grand Test Auto XXIV
Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon