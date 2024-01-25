5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI chip shortage, AI-driven attacks on ethical hackers, more

Nvidia and TSMC CEOs strategize amid global AI chip shortage; 83% of ethical hackers confront AI-driven attacks in evolving cybersecurity landscape; Pega launches enterprise-grade gen AI assistant; AI-generated avatar of actor Mammootty to star in upcoming Malayalam film- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Nvidia and TSMC CEOs strategize amid global AI chip shortage

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with TSMC CEO C.C. Wei in Taipei to address global AI chip supply constraints, a critical issue for the AI industry's growth in 2023. The discussion focused on TSMC's role in producing Nvidia chips for generative AI training systems. Amid US restrictions on chip shipments to China, Huang emphasised Taiwan's pivotal role in Nvidia's business and the semiconductor sector's challenges in meeting AI demand, Bloomberg reported.

2. 83% of ethical hackers confront AI-driven attacks in evolving cybersecurity landscape: Report

The EC-Council C|EH Threat Report 2024 reveals that 83 percent of ethical hackers face AI-driven attacks, highlighting the evolving cybersecurity landscape. Based on a global survey with insights from 1,066 professionals in 112 countries, the report emphasises the dual nature of AI in cybersecurity- offering defence capabilities while being exploited by threat actors. With only 28 percent of organisations extensively using AI for cybersecurity, the report underscores the need for defenders to adapt to the rapidly changing threat landscape, ANI reported.

3. Pega launches enterprise-grade gen AI assistant, Knowledge Buddy

Pegasystems Inc. introduces Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy, an enterprise-grade generative AI assistant. This innovative tool allows customers and employees to receive synthesised answers from enterprise knowledge bases through conversational interfaces. Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy enhances productivity by automatically searching, analysing, and synthesising document libraries to provide optimal responses and guidance, according to Kerim Akgonul, Pega's Chief Product Officer, Financial Express reported.

4. AI-generated avatar of actor Mammootty to star in upcoming Malayalam film

An upcoming Malayalam movie breaks new ground by featuring an AI-generated version of actor Mammootty as a young man in his 30s. Mammootty has approved the use of AI to create his character, recognizing the evolving role of technology in the film industry. The film, requiring only four shots of the actor, showcases the potential of AI in film production, although ethical considerations are emphasised by industry professionals, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

5. UK considers AI face scanners in supermarkets for age verification on alcohol purchases

The UK government is considering the use of AI face scanners in supermarkets to verify shoppers' age when purchasing alcohol. Policing minister Chris Philp launched a consultation proposing the integration of face scanning technology to replace physical proof of identification. Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, and Co-op participated in trials scanning customers' faces at the till. If deemed potentially under 25, staff would request a physical ID. The consultation aims to explore amendments to the Licensing Act 2003, Independent reported.

Also read these top stories today:

AI Under Big Tech Control! Major technology companies pouring money into artificial intelligence could come to dominate the emerging technology, Aleph Alpha GmbH CEO Jonas Andrulis said. Dive in to know how that will pan out here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Top Tech Companies Bleeding Staff! A bunch of companies in the technology sector have been laying off some of their employees recently after quickly ramping up hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic while people spent more time and money online. Now, the firing has started. Know all about it here.

AI and its dangers! As in the rest of the world, both the wonders and absurdities of AI are increasingly visible in Latin America. The difference is that the region is among the world's most unequal when it comes to not only income but also technology. The question for both corporations and regulators is how to use the rise of AI to narrow that divide. Check out what is happening here.